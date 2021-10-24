Queen Elizabeth Demoted Camilla Parker Bowles, Preventing Her From Ever Being Queen?

Did Queen Elizabeth demote Camilla Parker Bowles from future queen to future princess consort? Around this time last year, one tabloid claimed the queen humiliated Bowles with her decision. Let’s take another look at the rumor.

Queen Elizabeth Demotes ‘Conniving’ Camilla Parker Bowles?

Twelve months ago, the Globe reported Queen Elizabeth was tweaking the royal titles and infuriating Camilla Parker Bowles in the process. Apparently, Bowles expected to one day become “Queen Camilla,” but the queen is making sure that never happens. Instead of “queen,” Bowles will assume the title of “princess consort” when Prince Charles takes the throne.

According to the tabloid, the title is a “totally invented name” and it has “never been used in royal history.” And to take even more power away from Bowles, “Her Majesty declared Camilla… has no senior standing in her own right.” But Bowles isn’t taking the change at face value and fully intends to contest the decision. She “would do anything to become Queen Camilla,” an insider dished.

What Will Camilla Parker Bowles’ Title Be?

The tabloid got just about every detail of this story wrong. First of all, Queen Elizabeth isn’t making any changes to anyone’s royal titles. Despite this popular narrative in the tabloids, the queen doesn’t have any authority over other people’s titles. That is Parliament’s jurisdiction — not the royals’.

Furthermore, the princess consort title certainly isn’t new. The royal family of Monaco has used the title for two generations now. And even England’s Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha assumed the title prince consort while married to Queen Victoria. Queen Elizabeth certainly didn’t invent the title to demote Bowles.

And Bowles always intended to become princess consort. In her and Prince Charles’ wedding announcement, they wrote, “It is intended that Mrs. Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne”. And this isn’t the first time Bowles has opted for a lower title. After marrying Charles, she could have assumed the title “Princess of Wales,” but chose not to out of respect for Princess Diana, Charles’ first wife.

Experts have speculated that she could very well still decide to go by queen consort since she will, for all intents and purposes, be the Queen of England. But that remains to be seen. What we do know is that this report about Queen Elizabeth “demoting” Bowles is total nonsense.

The Tabloid On Queen Elizabeth

It’s hard to trust anything the Globe says about the queen. Last year, the magazine claimed Queen Elizabeth declared bankruptcy. Then the tabloid alleged Her Majesty removed Prince Harry from the line of succession. And more recently, the outlet reported the queen was suing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for millions. Obviously, the Globe is far from trustworthy when it comes to the Queen of England.