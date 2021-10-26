Queen Elizabeth Being Urged To Step Down Before It’s Too Late?

Is Queen Elizabeth ready to turn the throne over to Prince Charles? One tabloid claims doctors are urging her to step down from her royal duties. Here’s what we know about the future of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down Over Health Concerns?

The latest edition of Us Weekly reports Queen Elizabeth isn’t the race horse she used to be when it comes to her royal duties. At a recent event, the monarch walked with the assistance of a cane. It led many to speculate she was having trouble getting around. While some believe the cane was a precaution, others worry it’s a sign that her days of lengthy public appearances are behind her. “There’s a growing sense among the queen’s inner circle that her reign is inevitably drawing to a close,” an insider dishes.

“She’s in excellent condition for someone of her age, but the feeling is that she needs to take a step back and allow herself more rest instead of pushing herself in an official capacity.” Doctors also urged Her Majesty to forgo her evening cocktail, but she doesn’t get what all the fuss is over. “She takes on a lot because she feels up for it,” the tipster insists, “despite those around her thinking that she can’t handle it.”

Queen Elizabeth In The Last Days Of Her Reign?

The queen has no plans to step down. First of all, the queen’s health has always been a highly secretive matter. We seriously doubt anyone with real insight into her well-being is blabbing to the tabloids about it. Furthermore, the queen seems to be in good health. She ditched the cane at her other public appearances and seemed to get around just fine.

She was hospitalized for a brief spell, but reports explained that it was a cautionary measure so she could get some rest during her UK tour. And shortly after, the queen graciously declined the “Oldie of the Year Award.” In a statement approved by the queen, her private secretary wrote, “Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such, The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept and hope you will find a more worthy recipient.”

So, there you have it! The queen feels young, and that’s what counts. While we’re sure Her Majesty is under no illusions about her age, she’s proven herself perfectly capable of continuing to rule. There’s no evidence to suggest anyone is urging her to step down, and we’re doubtful she has no plans to.

The Tabloid On The British Royal Family

Besides, we wouldn’t trust anything Us Weekly has to say about the royals. Last year, the tabloid claimed Prince William and Kate Middleton were skipping over Prince Charles in the line of succession. Then the magazine reported Queen Elizabeth would step down in 2021. Then the tabloid reported again that Prince Charles was being passed over. Obviously, Us Weekly isn’t reliable when it comes to the royal line of succession.