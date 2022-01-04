Queen Elizabeth Allegedly On Her Deathbed, Ordering Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Be Stripped Of Titles And Banished, Royal Rumor Says

Is Queen Elizabeth II taking action against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? One tabloid says that one of her final acts as queen is to take care of the Sussex situation. Here’s what we know about Her Majesty’s deathbed declarations.

Queen Elizabeth ‘Handcuffs’ Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?

The latest edition of the National Enquirer reports Queen Elizabeth is tying up loose ends before her reign comes to an end. Apparently, the queen knows that she’s in her final days and has no intention of letting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get away scot-free. In fact, the queen has seen to it that the Sussexes will never step foot on palace grounds again.

“Her Majesty is furious the Sussexes have used their kids as pawns in their revenge crusade against the royal family,” an insider dishes. “She’s horrified henpecked Harry gave in to Meghan’s ultimatum — it’s me or them — before they sensationally quit royal duties and moved to California in 2020. Her Majesty has had enough. Harry and his family are banished forever — along with the titles they need for Hollywood success!”

But the Sussexes aren’t the only ones facing Her Majesty’s wrath. Apparently, Prince Andrew is banned from attending royal events following his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. “She’s decreed her disgraced son will receive $5 million a year, tax-free, for life and he doesn’t have to attend another royal engagement — ever!” the source exclaims.

And Prince Charles is also facing the consequences of his actions. Apparently, the Prince of Wales has been given the queen’s blessing to rule until his 80th birthday but will be forced to step down promptly after. “He’s been king-in-waiting for almost seven decades and she feels he deserves the chance to wear the crown. But not for long,” the tipster muses.

Queen Elizabeth Bans Sussexes From The Palace?

This report is confusing for a few reasons. First of all Queen Elizabeth isn’t on her “deathbed.” In fact, the queen successfully delivered her annual Christmas address last week without event. While even Her Majesty knows that her record-breaking reign must come to an end one day, we have no reason to believe it will be in the next few days.

Furthermore, it’s highly unlikely that the queen is taking any action against Prince Harry or Meghan Markle. While the Sussexes have greatly distanced themselves from the British monarchy over the last two years, they’ve always maintained that they have a good relationship with the queen. It doesn’t make sense for the queen to suddenly strip them of their titles and ban them from the palace for seemingly no reason.

Additionally, the tabloid’s story about her plans for Prince Andrew doesn’t make sense either. Why would she resent the Sussexes for abandoning their royal duties while retaining their royal titles and then make Andrew do the same out of punishment? It just doesn’t add up.

And finally, it’s absolutely absurd to suggest the queen has placed some kind of limit on Prince Charles’ future reign. First of all, the order of succession is law, so the queen has no control over Charles’ ascension to the throne. But even if the crown had the power to set a limit on their successor’s reign, couldn’t Charles simply change it when he becomes king? It’s obvious this story was a total work of fiction.

The Tabloid On Queen Elizabeth

This is far from the first time we’ve busted the National Enquirer for spreading rumors about the queen. Last summer, the tabloid claimed Her Majesty banned Meghan Markle from the palaces for good. And then the outlet alleged the queen was “dying in plain sight” after being hospitalized for her “leukemia crisis.” The tabloid even reported Prince Charles and Prince William were fighting over the throne as the queen faced her final days. Obviously, the Enquirer is far from trustworthy when it comes to Queen Elizabeth.