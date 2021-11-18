Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Ignoring Warning Signs Of Failing Health, Worrying The Royal Family, Unverified Source Claims

Is Queen Elizabeth II refusing to seek help for her failing health? One tabloid claims the royal family is planning her funeral while she insists she still has years. Here’s the latest on the queen’s health.

Royal Family Planning 10-Day Funeral For Queen Elizabeth?

This week, Us Weekly reports Queen Elizabeth is refusing to admit she’s near the end of her reign. “The queen is telling people that she’s on the mend,” an inside source dishes. “The problem is, she continues to have underlying health conditions, which are of great concern to her family.” As her family scrambles to figure out what a monarchy without the queen will look like, she won’t stop working. “The queen’s not in tip-top condition like she’s making out,” the source concludes.

The tabloid references top-secret documents that prove the royals know exactly what will happen when the queen passes. Apparently, the UK government is planning a 10-day funeral for her majesty. The official royal website will go dark as processions take place throughout the country until, finally, a state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. Then, the queen will be buried at Windsor Castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel.

What’s The Latest On Queen Elizabeth?

While it’s no secret that the queen hasn’t felt her best the past couple of months, she isn’t down for the count. The queen continues to work from the comfort of her home and has recorded multiple public statements for events she’s regrettably missed. People even spotted her driving around palace grounds on her own a couple of weeks ago.

That being said, we doubt she’s ignoring people’s concerns. It looks like she’s followed the advice of her doctors and has taken a step away from public engagements. During a recent statement, the queen poignantly said, “None of us can slow the passage of time.” It’s clear Her Majesty is under no illusions about her health. That being said, it’s just offensive to discuss her death in such detail while she maintains that she is okay.

The Tabloid On The Royals

This isn’t the first time Us Weekly has been wrong about a prominent royal figure. Earlier this year, the outlet claimed Prince Harry was miserably lonely and “trapped” by his wife Meghan Markle. We pointed out how misguided the report was at the time. And not long ago, the magazine reported Queen Elizabeth was being urged to step down “before it’s too late.” Clearly, Us Weekly isn’t reliable when it comes to the royals.