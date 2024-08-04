puddle-of-mudd-frontman-wes-scantlin-arrested-following-wild-standoff-with-swat-team

Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin was placed under arrest following a wild standoff during a traffic stop.

According to TMZ, Scantlin was put behind bars in the early hours of Wednesday, July 31, for a traffic violation in Burbank, Calif. During the traffic stop, officers discovered the 52-year-old musician had an outstanding warrant over a previous crime. He allegedly brought a weapon to an airport.

Things took an unfortunate turn when Wes Scantlin refused to get out of his Hummer H2 after officers requested multiple times. It was then that law enforcement decided to call in a “crisis negotiator” for the situation.

After continuing to resist, Scantlin was pepper-sprayed by the officers. However, that didn’t stop the Puddle of Mudd bandmate from resisting. At approximately 4 a.m., SWAT was deployed to break his window and shoot “non-lethal” pepper balls as a way to get Scantlin out of the vehicle. The plan worked and Scantlin finally exited the vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital to flush out his eyes before he went to jail.

Not only was he arrested for his outstanding warrant, but Wes Scantlin is now being charged with resisting arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 20.

Wes Scantlin Has Had His Fair Share Of Run-In With The Law Over The Years

This isn’t the first time that Scantlin has had a run-in with the law. In 2017, he was arrested for allegedly attempting to bring a BB gun on a plane at LAX Airport while boarding a flight to Texas.

Scantlin also was placed behind bars in 2012 following an altercation with a flight attendant. He was charged with public intoxication in that situation. He’s had multiple DUIs over the years and was charged with felony vandalism after he was arrested at a home he lost in foreclosure.

In 2013, Wes Scantlin opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about being arrested for vandalizing his neighbor’s patio. He claimed at the time that the patio was technically his as it was built as an encroachment on his property.

“To make a long story short, [they thought] ‘OK, dumb rock star is gonna be gone on tour. Dumb rock star is probably going to come home and not notice,’” Scantlin explained at the time. “But I noticed because I can’t get to my patio now. They destroyed 35 feet of my staircase, put up walls and boundaries, and completely destroyed and vandalized my wall.”

Wes Scantlin also stated that he didn’t actually vandalize the patio. Instead, he was “repairing and remodeling my property to the way it used to be.”

Electro-pop recording artist Sasha Gradiva, aka “Gun Girl.” Gradiva, who bought the property with said patio completely intact, stated she was seeking a criminal restraining order against Scantlin.