Property Developer Turns Himself in After Fatal Boat Crash Kills Teen Daughter’s Friend

A Florida property developer is behind bars after he turned himself into local law enforcement for being involved in the fatal boat crash that killed his teen daughter’s friend.

Last week, the property developer, identified as George Pino, pleaded guilty to felony homicide charges for the boat crash that happened in Sept. 2022, the New York Post reported.

While appearing in a Miami-Dade courtroom last week, Pino was hit with an upgraded charge after law enforcement released body cam footage showing him admitting to having “two beers” while operating the 29-foot Robato involved in the accident.

There were 14 people onboard the watercraft celebrating the 18th birthday of Pino’s daughter when the crash occurred.

As he was heading back to a dock near the Boca Chita Key, Pino hit a channel marker. This caused the boat to overturn, causing passengers to go overboard. The marker caused a large hole in the boat’s side.

Responding law enforcement estimated that Pino had been going 50mph when he hit the channel marker. However, Pino stated he accidentally hit the marker because he was distracted behind the wheel. He had been checking on other passengers after another boat caused a big wake.

It was reported that 11 of the 14 passengers were hurt, with one passenger left with a traumatic brain injury. Unfortunately, 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez was killed.

Pino was originally charged with three misdemeanors following the accident. However, the charges were dropped and replaced with the felony charge after more witnesses came forward.

Law enforcement also discovered 60 bottles of beer on the boat.

The Florida Property Developer Faces Up to 30 Years in Prison for Fatal Boat Crash

Those involved in the case revealed Pino could face up to 30 years in prison for the fatal boat crash.

Laura Adams, a prosecutor with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, told the Miami Herald that there will be no bond set for Pino. She noted that Pino wasn’t a danger to the community or a flight risk.

After Pino turned himself in, the property developer’s family released a statement. “That day, our family, along with the Fernandez family and 30 close friends, gathered in boats on Elliott Key to celebrate our youngest daughter’s 18th birthday,” Pino’s niece Sofia Castellanos said while reading the statement.

The family also stated that they hadn’t made any public statements in the two years in respect to Fernandez and her family.

“For reasons we still cannot fully comprehend, on our way back we accidentally hit a channel marker,” Castellanos continued. “Which resulted in the tragic loss of Lucy Fernandez and debilitating injuries to Katy Puig. Two amazing girls who we adore and with whom we have shared many memories.”