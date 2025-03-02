‘Project Runway’ Star Sha’Vi Lewis Dies Suddenly

Sha’Vi Lewis, who appeared as a contestant during season 18 of Project Runway, recently passed away at the age of 39.

DivaDoll Elkerson, the aunt of Lewis, whose full name was Franklin ‘ShaVi’ Lewis Frierson Jr., took to Facebook to reveal that he died on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

“My fabulous, talented nephew, Sha’Vi Lewis, is gone from this place,” Elkerson wrote. “I won’t hear his greetings to me anymore, ‘Hey Auntie Diva,’ ” she began.

She then asked her nephew’s fans to pray for his family. This included his mother, Joyce Solomon-Frierson, his father, Franklin Frierson, his brother, Troy Solomon Frierson, and his sister, Akira Frierson Wood.

“I know he is in a much better place,” she continued. “I can just imagine the welcome he received when he got to those pearly gates, with so many loved ones who had gone before. Oh what a time what a time he is having with his grandmothers, grandfather, uncles, aunts, cousins [and] good friends.”

Elkerson then reflected on her nephew’s impact on the world: “My, my, my, [I] rest in joy, nephew, knowing that you left a hell of a mark on this earth!!! You will be always loved and never forgotten.

Elkerson included a photo collage of Lewis. One photo also featured the Project Runway alum working at a sewing machine.

She did not reveal the cause of death.

Sha’Vi Lewis’ Sister Stated the Family Is In a State of Shock Following the ‘Project Runway’ Star’s Death

Meanwhile, Sha’Vi Lewis’ sister, Akira, spoke to TMZ about the Project Runway star’s sudden passing.

“We are in a state of disbelief as we come to the reality that our star has been cast into eternity,” she explained. “As the days move forward we will continue to wrap our minds around a future without your presence.”

“While the world is just catching on to the name Sha’vi we knew he was and is great!“ she noted. “Continue to pray as we mourn the loss of our loved one, Franklin Shavi Lewis Frierson Jr.”

Project Runway season 18 contestants Brittany Allen and Nancy Volpe Beringer also mourned Sha’Vi Lewis.

“I don’t have the words. My heart aches. The world and this industry will be dim without your light in it,” Allen wrote on Instagram. “Your love, your laughter, and your continuous support no matter where we were in life was everything. Season 18 forever and ever. Rest in power @shavilewis. Love, your Brit Brat.”

Beringer also wrote in her Instagram Stories, “Hold your friends so tight. Sometimes you wonder WHEN you will see them again. Not IF you will see them again. Just doesn’t feel real.”