Last month, film producer Eric Eisner suffered a skateboarding accident in California, resulting in a broken elbow and a fractured hip. It seems gleaming the cube will have to be postponed for some time. Eisner’s injury required some serious medical intervention.

Eric Eisner recently shared X-rays of the results of his corrective surgery following the skateboarding accident. “My elbow right now. Looks like scenes from our team last year. Just fixed yesterday,” he wrote back on July 26th.

The director of the pro soccer team Portsmouth FC and son of former Walt Disney CEO Michael Eisner required 9 screws in his elbow.

My elbow right now. Looks like scenes from our team last year. Just fixed yesterday. Hopefully doesn’t impact my first trip over. 50/50. Trust the process; trust In Rich; trust in John; trust in Andy C #pup pic.twitter.com/w1U4QVWoLD — Eric Eisner (@eric_eisner) July 26, 2024

Of course, soccer fans and friends wished the producer well.

“Get well soon Eric,” one Pompeii fan wrote. “I’ll send you my elbow if you sign [soccer player] @alexrobertson03”, another fan joked. “Oof, nasty. Best wishes for a speedy recovery,” a third well-wisher chimed in.

“That may beep going through customs…”, one X user quipped at the sight of all of those screws.

Stacey Bendet, the designer behind Alice + Olivia and Eisner’s wife, shared with Page Six that he was skateboarding in Inglewood with friends when one of them demonstrated a sweet new trick.

Unfortunately, he was unable to succeed, yet somehow he managed to reach the hospital.

“The craziest part is he got up and drove himself to the emergency room and when he got there, they were like, ‘How did you even make it here?’” Bendet told the outlet.

He used a wheelchair to relieve pressure on his hip, but he’s reportedly walking again.

Due to his injuries, Einser and his father will unfortunately miss the opening match of their UK soccer team, Portsmouth Football Club.

Eric Eisner Isn’t the Only Family Member Laid Up After His Skateboarding Accident

The day before his accident, one of the couple’s daughters had a fall while riding her horse in New York, resulting in a broken collarbone. Remarkably, their surgeries were scheduled just a day apart, albeit on opposite coasts.

“I’m an orthopedic doctor in residence,” Bendet joked. “I have spent the last two weeks with orthopedics on two coasts.”

She continued, “I usually joke about everything — but I feel so bad for them. We are so lucky. At the end of the day, it’s like, guys, this is terrible, but you are both going to be OK.”

However, now the father and daughter are soaking up the sun and recovering in style together in Malibu.