Pro Hockey Player Janne Puhakka Shot and Killed at 29, Partner Suspected of Murder

Former professional hockey player Janne Puhakka has tragically died after he was shot in his home. He was just 29 years old.

According to TMZ, police believe that Puhakka was shot and killed by his partner, 66-year-old veterinarian Rolf Nordmo. Puhakka was found shot in his home and Nordmo was arrested without incident soon after.

As of now, Nordmo has not been charged with the murder of Puhakka.

Puhakka first began playing hockey when he was only 6 years old. He began his major league career in 2015. During that time, he played for the Blues, Espoo Unites, and Rapaces de Gap.

Puhakka was also on the national team. He won a bronze medal in the Under 18 World Championships back in 2013. He retired from professional hockey in 2018.

After his retirement, Puhakka revealed that he was gay. He claimed that he concealed his sexuality to avoid being scrutinized by fans, media, and fellow players while playing professional hockey. In 2022, he wrote a memoir titled Ulos Kopista.

The Rapaces de Gap team released a statement on his passing.

“We send our sincere condolences to his family, his relatives, and all his former teammates,” the statement began. “Presenting in the team during the 2017/2018 season, Janne marked the staff and his teammates with his kindness and team spirit.”

This is a developing story.