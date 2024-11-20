Private Investigators Approaching TikTokers About Celebrities Connected to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

As the case against Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to build up, private investigators are reaching out to various TikTokers about their connections with the disgraced rap mogul.

Videos by Suggest

TikToker Samson Crouppon revealed in a post earlier this week that two private investigators visited his Los Angeles area home. They asked if he knew about the celebrities linked to Diddy.

However, the questions went from discussing celebrities to his involvement with the infamous rapper. This was due to the content he has posted about the rapper’s alleged sex crimes.

After feeling as though he was accused of being involved with Sean “Diddy” Combs, the TikToker ended the conversation. He later filed a complaint with the LAPD about the investigators. TMZ obtained the report.

In the incident’s description, Crouppon wrote, “I had two private investigators come to talk to me about the Diddy videos I do on TikTok.”

The incident type was “Harrassing/Annoying Phone Calls.”

Crouppon wasn’t the only TikToker being asked about his “connection” to Sean “Diddy” Combs. Amala Ekpunobi, a fellow TikTok influencer, claimed the same investigators visited her former residence. She eventually spoke to them on the phone. They also asked her if she had any connections to celebrities who were involved with Diddy.

She believes she put on their “radar” after posting various stories about Diddy on her account.

Ekpunobi said the investigators offered her money to identify who is allegedly paying her to talk about Combs. However, she insists she has never received cash for her posts.

She further shared that the investigators had spoken to 10 more TikTokers who had posted similar content about Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The identity of the private investigators, as well as those who hired them, remains a mystery.

Judge Orders Prosecutors in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Case to Destroy Copies of Rapper’s Jail Cell Notes

As TikTokers speak out about the private investigator incidents, a judge has ordered prosecutors in the Sean “Diddy” Combs case to destroy copies of the rapper’s jail cell notes. The prosecutors had obtained the notes after federal agents raided the rapper’s jail cell. The notes were between him and his legal team.

USA Today reported that U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian stated during a hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 19, that prosecutors should not consult the notes. The defense team argued that notes were subject to attorney-client privilege.

“Get rid of them,” Judge Subramanian told prosecutors.

Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo previously stated that the seized privileged materials included handwritten notes by the rapper to his legal team concerning defense witnesses and defense strategies. All of which were for his upcoming May 2025 trial.

The attorney also claimed the feds already admitted to having notes recovered from Diddy’s cell. He also pointed out that search and seizure violates the rapper’s Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendment rights.

