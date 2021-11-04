Princesses Eugenie And Beatrice Have ‘Public Showdown’ Amid Fracturing Relationship?

Did Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice get into a major argument at a royal wedding? One tabloid claims there’s a growing rift between the sisters. Here’s what we know about their “very public showdown.”

‘Obvious Rift’ Growing Between Princesses Eugenie And Beatrice?

This week, New Idea reports Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice’s relationship is falling apart. Though the sisters were once close, their icy demeanors at a recent wedding tell a different story. “Tensions were palpable, and their poor husbands looked at a loss over what to do about it,” an onlooker dishes. “Eugenie seemed downright angry with Beatrice, who was trying to keep a straight face. It was like they were trying to play nice for the cameras, but couldn’t quite manage it.”

According to the tabloid’s sources, the sisters are feuding over the ongoing legal troubles surrounding their father, Prince Andrew. Scandal has followed the Duke of York ever since his association with Jeffrey Epstein came to light. And now, he’s currently facing a lawsuit in the United States. While Eugenie insists they support Andrew without question, Beatrice apparently isn’t so sure.

Giving birth to her daughter, Sienna, has given Beatrice a new outlook on her father’s situation. Now, she isn’t sure her family is doing the right thing. “Eugenie would be stunned if not furious at this about-face from Beatrice, which is perhaps what her problem was at the wedding,” the tipster explains. “The York sisters have never been anything but extremely close, so to see them clearly tense in a public situation suggests all is definitely not well.”

Prince Andrew’s Legal Troubles ‘Tearing The Sisters Apart’?

Just because someone photographed Eugenie and Beatrice not smiling, that doesn’t mean they’re feuding. It’s impossible to discern their moods from the images the tabloid provided. For all we know, they were just momentarily bored in the midst of a long wedding. And even if they were arguing, which seems unlikely, we wouldn’t know what they were arguing about. There’s absolutely no evidence to suggest there’s a “rift” between Eugenie and Beatrice.

Besides, there are a couple of other photos from the wedding that the magazine neglected to use, most likely because they contradicted its story. In other pictures, both Beatrice and Eugenie were smiling wide with genuine-looking grins. So if things were tense, we doubt it was for long. It’s obvious the tabloid just wanted to milk even more royal drama from Prince Andrew’s legal troubles and decided to drag his daughters into it. Readers shouldn’t trust a word of this story and should look elsewhere for updates on the York family.

The Tabloid On Princesses Eugenie And Beatrice

This isn’t the first time we’ve busted New Idea for spreading false information about Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Earlier this year, the outlet claimed Eugenie was furious at her aunt Camilla Parker Bowles for “ruining” her “baby surprise.” Then, the tabloid alleged Beatrice was fleeing to Italy to escape the drama surrounding her father. And more recently, the publication reported Beatrice was “heartbroken” after Meghan Markle stole her choice of baby name. Obviously, New Idea isn’t trustworthy when it comes to the York sisters — or any royals for that matter.