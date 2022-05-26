Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie Allegedly Feel Betrayed By Royal Family After Being Excluded From Queen’s Celebration, Royal Rumor Says

Are Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie feeling betrayed? One report says the pair are disgruntled because they’ve been excluded from Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. Gossip Cop investigates.

Royal Family ‘Thrown Into Chaos’

According to Who, Beatrice and Eugenie are voicing their displeasure after being cut from Buckingham Palace’s balcony. The famed balcony wave is set to take place and will only include the inner circle of the royal family. A source says, “That one stung for Bea and Eugenie… they love their grandmother dearly and feel like they’re being unfairly punished for their father’s errors.”

Prince Andrew has disgraced the royal family over his association with Jeffrey Epstein, so he will not be allowed on the balcony, nor will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The family drama threatens to ruin the special event. Supposedly, Elizabeth’s health makes everything tenuous as well. “There is a genuine fear that she won’t be well enough to appear at her own Jubilee, which would be incredibly sad,” a source concludes.

Where’s The Line?

Elizabeth has eight grandchildren. Only one, Prince William, heir to the throne, will be on the balcony beside the queen during the balcony wave. This story makes a point of citing Andrew and Harry, but it doesn’t mention, say, Prince Edward’s kids Lady Louise or James. Eugenie and Beatrice have a lot more in common with them in this scenario: There’s just a lot of royalty and not everyone gets to be on the balcony.

It’s totally possible that Eugenie and Beatrice have hurt feelings over this, but there’s no proof of it anywhere. The story acts like they’re ruining Elizabeth’s celebration by voicing displeasure, but neither has said boo about it. Neither are big social media users in the first place. Beatrice and Eugenie were never in the “inner circle” of royals, so none of this would come as a surprise.

Princess Beatrice Rumors

Tabloids are desperately trying to create drama about the princesses. A few months ago Woman’s Day claimed Beatrice and Eugenie had a major falling out. They did not. Before that, New Idea announced that Eugenie and her sister had a public showdown. That simply did not happen, for there was no public display of anger between the two.

As for Who, it supposedly broke the story about Meghan Markle’s $554,000 baby shower. How did it get such a precise figure? Well, it made it up. It had no proof of the extravagance just as it has no real proof surrounding Eugenie and Beatrice’s anger. Both princesses will be in England for the festivities and will no doubt find a way to honor their grandmother even if it’s not on the balcony.

