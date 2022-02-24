Did Princess Eugenie accomplish the impossible? One report says she’s successfully convinced Prince Harry to return to England amid their grandmother’s health scare. Has Queen Elizabeth’s condition really spurred a royal reunion? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Harry’s Mercy Dash Back To The UK!’

According to New Idea, Eugenie went to the Super Bowl with an ulterior motive. As she and Harry watched the game from premier seats, she was telling him about Elizabeth’s deteriorating condition. “Things are getting rather desperate for the queen,” a source says, “so Eugenie was tasked with convincing Harry to return, sooner rather than later.”

Harry needed to return to the United Kingdom because his father and brother are indisposed by COVID and travel respectively. This leaves Prince Andrew as the highest-ranking royal around, and he’s the last person who should be representing the monarchy. An insider says Eugenie did get through to him. “Out of the whole family, Eugenie is the one he listens to,” a source says. Harry is now seriously considering a return home ahead of Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

What’s Next For The Royal Family?

Gossip Cop would love to say that Elizabeth is doing fine, but sadly that’s not the case. After this story came out, she tested positive for COVID-19. Reports vary on her condition, with some believing she may already be dead. The palace says she only has mild symptoms and is fighting them valiantly.

That being said, this story came out before the world knew about her diagnosis, so everything’s a bit off. Andrew was never left in charge of anything, for he’s effectively excommunicated from the family over his now settled sex abuse lawsuit. If Elizabeth was really on the brink, surely the royal family would have just called Harry and told him. Sending Eugenie on an international excursion to accomplish the same goal is far more expensive and time-consuming.

In reality, Harry and Eugenie have always been close friends. They went out to dinner on her trip as well, and she’s holding down Frogmore Cottage for him. The trip to the Super Bowl was just a social outing between close family members.

Other Bogus Stories

This outlet once tried to stoke drama between Eugenie and Camilla Parker Bowles. While there’s certainly some dysfunction in the royal family, that doesn’t mean literally every member despises one another. The same goes for its bogus feud between Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice. There’s no sign of a schism between sisters.

Lest we forget that New Idea already ran a cover story all about Harry’s return to England. It used an old photo of William and Harry together for a bait-and-switch story about a reunion. This is the last place you should go for legitimate news about Harry.

