Princess Diana’s Butler Claims ‘Controlling’ Meghan Markle Will Make Prince Harry Return To UK?

Is Prince Harry under Meghan Markle‘s thumb? After receiving testimony from a body language expert and Princess Diana‘s former butler, one tabloid sure seems to think so. Let’s take a closer look at these bombshell accusations.

Has Prince Harry ‘Given Up Everything’ To Be With Meghan Markle?

In this week’s edition of OK!, Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, shares some powerful insights into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage. To start off the article, the tabloid consults a “body language expert” to assess Harry and Markle’s behavior at a recent polo match. According to the specialist, Markle appeared “over-possessive and maternal” as she drew her husband in for a kiss. “Meghan adopted, commend, control, steer’ mode, placing both hands around Harry’s face as they kissed,” the expert mused.

And, according to Burrell, the couple’s public appearance has come as a major disappointment. “I thought that Meghan was this breath of fresh air who would modernize the royal family and bring all the vital elements that were missing, but what kind of love is this? I feel that, from her body language at the polo, she came across as smothering,” Burrell remarks. “I think Harry is totally besotted with her. He’s given everything up.”

Burrell warns that Harry is destined to become discontent in his California life. “Trying to resurrect his life by playing polo in Santa Barbara isn’t going to cut the mustard,” the former butler bristles. “It’s not the Guards Polo Club at Windsor where everyone he went to school with plays polo. What mates is he going to find in California? He’s not grown up there with anyone.”

Finally, Burrell concludes that the duke is going to wake up and realize he needs to return to the UK. “Harry’s going to need his brother one day. I think he will come back to this country with his tail between his legs. His brother will put his arms around him and say, ‘Welcome Home, Harry.’ I don’t think he’s totally happy. I think he’s missing his brother, I really do.”

Is Prince Harry ‘Unhappy In The States’?

Let’s get this out of the way now: Body language analysis is not a science, and it’s extremely unreliable. This specialist’s testimony about Meghan Markle appearing “over-possessive and maternal” is completely meaningless, and the outlet’s insistence on including it just proves how disreputable it is. But the meat of this story comes down to Paul Burrell, the infamous former butler of Princess Diana.

Who Is Paul Burrell?

Burrell is a controversial figure that—despite being decades removed from holding any kind of position working for the British Royal Family—continues to insert himself into royal matters at every turn.

While it’s useless to try and dispute his friendship with the late Princess of Wales, it in no way makes him an authority on these matters. From what we can tell, Burrell hasn’t had any kind of relationship with Prince Harry since he was a child, and therefore he’s just like the rest of us—an observer.

Besides, the ex-royal staffer is famously inconsistent. For just about every claim he has made about the royals, you can find another where he said the opposite.

For example, right after Harry and Markle made the move to California, Burrell claimed Princess Diana had plans to do the same thing, and that she would have been proud of Harry for striking out on his own. He even said that he didn’t think Harry would regret leaving his royal life. “I doubt he’ll miss being a royal,” Burrell told Us Weekly back in 2020. “Yes, he was born a prince, but his long-term ambition is to be known as a humanitarian, like his mother.”

And now, Burrell insists moving to California was a mistake on the Sussexes’ part, and Harry will indeed end up regretting it. Clearly, Burrell isn’t a reliable source. According to Prince Harry himself, he’s “massively at peace” in California. And who are we to disagree with the Duke of Sussex on the subject of his very own happiness?

More Royal Rubbish From The Tabloid

This is far from the first time OK! has published a misleading story about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Earlier this year, the outlet alleged Harry and Markle were feuding with Kristen Stewart over her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer. Then the magazine claimed Harry offered to rejoin the royal family. And more recently, the publication claimed to know the real reason Harry and Markle got married so fast. Clearly, OK! isn’t the most reliable source anywhere the Sussexes are concerned.

