Supposed Expert Claims Princess Charlene Refused To Let Albert Even Touch Her Amid Rumors Of Divorce

Is Princess Charlene refusing to allow Prince Albert to even touch her? One report says the relationship in Monaco’s royal family has turned so frosty she won’t even hold his hand in public. Here’s what we know.

‘Fragile Charlene Fends Off Albert’

According to the Globe, Charlene looks unhappy next to her cheating husband. A body language expert studied their appearance at the Moroccan Grand Prix, and apparently, she was using her handbag as a barrier against physical contact. The expert says, “Albert seems to walk in front of her and any touch rituals seem to have been blocked by the carrying of her bag between them.”

While Albert got no contact, Charlene seemed to be incredibly friendly with drivers Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel. Tensions have reportedly been high between Charlene and Albert for some time now, and she’s only recently returned from a 10-month trip to South Africa for medical treatment. While away, news of Albert’s alleged third love child made international news.

The body language expert says Charlene wears the pain on her face. Her “eyes were downcast and sad and her smile does not suggest genuine happiness,” they say. Other insiders believe Charlene is only sticking around for the sake of her kids given that she’s been openly affectionate with them after all.

What’s Going On With Charlene And Albert?

It took about ten seconds to find a photo of Albert and Charlene holding hands at the Formula One race. It’s also easy to find shots of her smiling. As for her downcast eyes, it’s worth noting she has sunglasses on her head and Albert’s wearing a hat. It was obviously just a sunny day, so it was easier to look down than up.

Charlene has had a rough year, and it’s not getting any better. She tested positive for COVID-19 just a week after the Monaco Grand Prix. She’ll have to focus on her health as she also deals with the gossip about her marriage. One tabloid even claimed Charlene would die last month, but she’s still with us.

We’ve got no idea what Charlene and Albert are like behind closed doors, but we’re not ready to trust body language experts either. These folks just look at still images and exclusively draw wild conclusions. The two may not be on great terms at the moment, but it’s not like Charlene is a prisoner. For millionaires, divorce is an option.

Bad Princess Charlene Gossip

In 2021, the Globe claimed Albert and Charlene would get a divorce, yet they’re still married. Before that, Charlene was supposedly going to flee with the children. She’s still in Monaco with the kids, so these stories were utter hogwash. These sources obviously have no real insight into this royal family and just want to stoke drama to sell magazines.

