Princess Charlene of Monaco has spent the last year far away from Prince Albert. One report says she wants to leave Monaco for good and take the children with her. Gossip Cop investigates.

Princess Charlene Having To ‘Battle Hubby’?

According to the Globe, there is trouble in Monaco. Charlene is apparently fighting Albert and his sister Princess Caroline for the right to leave Monaco with her twins, Gabriella and Jacques. Charlene just returned to the nation after a months-long trip to a Swiss mental health clinic. A source says she wants to take the kids away from “Monaco’s goldfish bowl” and “move to the Alps—if Prince Albert allows it.”

The main obstacle isn’t Albert, an insider says, but Caroline. The source explains, “Caroline’s influence over the children is making Charlene frantic… Caroline is determined to mold the twins, especially Jacques the heir apparent, to fit her idea of what a little prince should be.” Charlene is apparently bitter because Caroline met with the kid’s headmistress to discuss their future without her.

The months abroad seemed to have given Charlene plenty of time to think. An insider says, “She’s realized life in Monaco is not only toxic for herself, but for her children, who are growing up with all kinds of pressures.” The snitch concludes by saying that Albert agrees that Monaco is not the best, but he won’t let his children get away.

What’s Going On With Princess Charlene?

Princess Charlene’s decision to leave Monaco for treatment was supported by Prince Albert. She returned home after months abroad and is expected to gradually restart her royal duties. The palace released a statement that said she “still needs peace and calm, The Princely Couple, therefore, asks that their private life and family environment continue to be respected.”

Here we have the Globe pointedly not respecting her private life or family environment. This story sounds a lot like Kay Adams attempting to take her kids away in The Godfather Part II. That is to say, it sounds fictional.

Charlene knew what she was signing up for when she married Albert. There’s no way the direct heir to the throne of Monaco could be expected to just leave the country and never return. It looks like she’s going to pick up where she left off in no time, so there’s no custody scandal to be found.

Previous Bogus Stories

This outlet has targeted Charlene and Albert many times. Last August, it claimed Albert was openly trashing his wife because she wasn’t more like his mother, Grace Kelly. He’s said no such thing. Gossip Cop also busted its story about Albert and Charlene Albert and Charlene getting divorced. This story goes conspicuously unmentioned here because it would prove how rotten the Globe is.

We also know now that Charlene left Monaco because of her health, not Albert’s recent paternity scandal. This tabloid has no idea what it’s talking about.

