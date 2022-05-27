Monaco Princess Allegedly Sparks Failing Health Fears After Rare Appearance With Husband Prince Albert, Sketchy Rumor Says

Is Prince Albert paying Princess Charlene to stay in Monaco against her doctor’s orders? One tabloid claims the royal family of Monaco has been rocked by a major scandal, and Charlene’s health is suffering from it. Let’s take a look at the wild rumor.

‘Troubled’ Charlene Looking ‘Glum And Gaunt’?

The latest edition of the National Enquirer reports Princess Charlene has returned to Monaco, but it may not be in her best interest. Rumors have recently been circulating that Prince Albert paid his wife to come home, but sources say that her latest public appearance is evidence that it may have been the wrong move.

“Charlene looked seriously underweight and dead behind the eyes, and she displayed poor posture—all signs that things are not going good for her and her toxic marriage is having a dangerous effect on her health,” an insider warns. “Even Albert looked forced and awkward, as though he were half-fearing, half-expecting her to break down.”

The princess spent the last year between South Africa and Switzerland being treated for various medical issues, and the outlet insists that her return may have made things worse. “She’s trying to make some effort in public, but not much, which has renewed fears for her health,” the tipster notes. “At the rugby tournament, she’s doing her best to keep a happy face. It’s forced. She’s doing her due diligence, but it’s not something she’s enjoying.”

Princess Charlene ‘Renews Fears For Her Health’?

This report is displaying a major lapse in logic. First of all, the outlet reports that Charlene is being paid to stay in Monaco without any disclaimer when that rumor is far from being proven. A French tabloid first started circulating the rumor but failed to provide a shred of supporting evidence. From what we can tell, this tale is completely false, and it’s irresponsible of the tabloid not to disclose that context.

Furthermore, it’s wrong to compare recent photos of Charlene to ones from before her illness. It’s true that she looks slightly different and admittedly a bit tired. But how can we accredit that to her being back in Monaco when she wasn’t photographed over the last year while she received treatment? To us, it’s far more likely that her change in appearance is from her ongoing health problems that she’s likely still recovering from. In fact, we’d guess that she looks much better and healthier now than she did months back while she was in and out of hospitals.

Nevertheless, it seems like the princess is in good spirits. Charlene looked absolutely stunning as she helped her daughter get ready for her first official event, so we aren’t buying into the tabloid’s panic over her health.

The Tabloids On Princess Charlene

We’ve covered plenty of misleading stories about Charlene, Princess of Monaco. Last year, the Globe claimed Charlene and Prince Albert were on the verge of divorcing after the prince was accused of fathering another illegitimate child. And most recently, the very same magazine claimed Charlene was planning to flee Monaco and take her children with her. Obviously, none of these outlets has any insight into the royal family of Monaco.

