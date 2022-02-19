Princess Beatrice’s Friends Allegedly Worried About Her Overly ‘Slim New Look’ 5 Months After Giving Birth, Royal Gossip Says

Should fans be worried about Princess Beatrice? One tabloid claims the royal’s slim figure is raising concerns among friends. Let’s check in on the new mother’s health.

Princess Beatrice Drawing Concern With ‘Dramatic Weight Loss’?

This week, New Idea reports Princess Beatrice is under a lot of stress. After giving birth only five months ago, Beatrice is sporting an even thinner figure than she did before getting pregnant. Sources say the stress of motherhood has taken a toll on Beatrice. And dealing with her father Prince Andrew’s escalating legal troubles hasn’t helped. “Ever since the Prince Andrew scandal hit new lows, the weight has been falling off of Princess Beatrice,” an insider dishes.

“She explains it away by saying with the new baby she has less time to eat, and she’s been using exercise as a way to de-stress. This all sounds reasonable enough, except her friends have noted that she also looks incredibly tired.” While her vegan diet has always kept Beatrice healthy, her friends are reportedly “keeping an eye on her” during this trying time. “The last thing she needs is to be sapped of energy when she has a little baby to look after,” the tipster concludes.

New Fears For Princess Beatrice’s Health?

While it’s true Princess Beatrice has looked a bit slimmer than usual lately, we have no reason to believe she has gotten there through unhealthy means. The princess generally keeps a low profile on social media — her last post was a tweet announcing the birth of her daughter back in October. With that in mind, it seems highly unlikely that anyone close to her would be gossiping about her weight to a random tabloid.

Despite the heavy responsibility of new motherhood and the stress of her father’s legal battle, Beatrice seems to be doing just fine. She looks stunning in the photo the tabloid uses to show off her so-called “dramatic weight loss.” And, notably, she doesn’t look drastically different than she did on her wedding day in 2020.

It’s obvious the tabloid just wanted to critique the princess’ appearance, and it certainly doesn’t have any insights or care for her wellbeing.

The Tabloid On Princess Beatrice

This is far from the first time New Idea has gotten it wrong about Princess Beatrice. Last year, the tabloid claimed Beatrice was moving to Italy to escape the drama surrounding her father. Then, in November, the outlet reported Beatrice was feuding with her sister, Princess Eugenie. And finally, the publication alleged Beatrice was avoiding her mother, Sarah Ferguson, in an effort to distance herself from her father. Clearly, New Idea isn’t trustworthy when it comes to the princess.

