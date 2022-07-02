Tabloid Says That Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie Apparently ‘All But Banished’ From Royal Family

Have Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie been all but banished from the royal family? One report says the 10th and 12th heirs to the throne now find themselves officially on the outs of royal affairs. Here’s what we know.

Extra Royals ‘Getting The Chop!’

According to Woman’s Day, Beatrice and Eugenie can expect their royal duties to vanish as soon as Queen Elizabeth dies. Elizabeth is apparently the only reason the sisters have remained included in royal life, but that’s all going to change once Prince Charles takes over and implements his plans to shrink the monarchy. “There’s a reason Beatrice is moving out of St. James’ Palace and into the countryside,” a source says.

Eugenie is also moving her family to Portugal, reportedly in anticipation of the ax. The insider says, “They know their days are numbered once Charles takes charge.” The two will be all but banished soon, the outlet concludes.

Eugenie And Beatrice: Ex-Royals?

Eugenie and Beatrice have never carried out official royal duties. The two get to enjoy the perks of royal life, mansions, and taxpayer-funded weddings without actually having to really do anything. It’s a pretty sweet gig, but it’s the exact kind of thing Charles is looking to crack down on.

While Eugenie and Beatrice are pretty well-liked, they don’t seem to be in Charles’ supposed plan to slim down the monarchy. Between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving for the United States and Prince Andrew disgracing the family with pedophilia allegations, a fair number of high-ranking royals have left their duties behind in recent years.

However, Charles’ plan is just that: a plan. It’s not been carried out into action, nor is there any way of knowing what he’ll actually do when he sits on the throne. Some rumors even suggest he’ll hand the realm immediately over to Prince William. Whenever Elizabeth passes on, there will be radical change for all members of the royal family. Everyone from the princesses to Woman’s Day will just have to wait and see where the chips lie.

No matter what though, the pair will not be banished from the kingdom. If their father Andrew didn’t get banished, then there’s no way Eugenie and Beatrice will get banished just for existing as royals. Since the line of succession is controlled by Parliament, they’ll always be royalty just a few disasters away from the throne.

Other Royal Myths

We once busted this outlet for reporting Beatrice was furious with Meghan Markle for talking to Eugenie. Eugenie and the Sussexes are very close, so there’s nothing for Beatrice to be upset about. Back in May, this outlet claimed Eugenie and Beatrice had a major falling out. Considering this did not get mentioned in the banishment story, it was obviously false.

Lest we forget this very tabloid promised Prince Charles would banish Harry and Markle, yet they just returned for the Platinum Jubilee. Woman’s Day clearly doesn’t have a clue what’s going on behind palace gates.

