Princess Beatrice Allegedly Had ‘Shocking Falling Out’ With Princess Eugenie, Royal Gossip Says

Has Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie‘s sisterly bond been strained? One tabloid claims that recent stressors for the York family have torn the sisters apart. Here’s the latest gossip about the York sisters.

‘Shock Feud’ Revealed Between Princess Beatrice And Princess Eugenie?

This week, Woman’s Day reports Princess Beatrice is no longer close with her younger sister, Princess Eugenie. According to the report, tensions have been growing between the York sisters for quite some time, but now they finally reached a tipping point. “Things boiled over between them recently, after a good year or so of noticeable tension between the sisters,” an insider confides. “Word among their friends is Eugenie hasn’t exactly been welcoming to Bea’s husband.”

Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, but sources say Eugenie was always skeptical of the Italian aristocrat. “Eugenie never quite trusted him given he was previously engaged and already had a child,” the tipster dishes. “She’s been cool towards Edo and Beatrice has had enough. It’s enough to break Beatrice’s heart given that Eugenie has been her best friend and confidante for her entire life.”

But romance isn’t the only place Eugenie and Beatrice don’t see eye-to-eye. Apparently, the sisters are also divided on the subject of their cousins, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “Eugenie loves Harry and Meghan and fawns all over them constantly,” the snitch whispers. “Beatrice finds it grotesque given how they’ve treated her granny. Beatrice is a traditionalist and thinks the Sussexes got too big for their boots.”

York Sisters Have ‘Shocking Falling Out’?

As anyone with brothers and sisters can probably attest, you don’t always get along with your siblings. That being said, Beatrice and Eugenie’s bond has stood the test of time. Despite their family’s scandals and the pressures of growing up in the public eye, the York sisters have stayed close.

And we definitely aren’t buying this story of Eugenie not liking Beatrice’s husband. Eugenie has always been fond of her brother-in-law. After he and Beatrice welcomed their first child together, Eugenie posted a sweet tribute to both Beatrice and Mozzi.

And just a couple of months ago, both Eugenie and Beatrice teamed up with their mother Sarah Fergusson for a bit of charity work.

Lastly, it’s true Eugenie and her husband have stayed close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But from what we can tell, Eugenie had a closer bond with the Sussexes since before they left their royal duties. We seriously doubt there are any hard feelings there. And since Eugenie and Beatrice still seem close, it doesn’t look like we can blame the Sussexes for this made-up feud.

The Magazine On The York Sisters

Of course, we should mention that Woman’s Day doesn’t have the best rap sheet when it comes to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Last year, the outlet reported Beatrice and her husband were divorcing. Then the publication claimed both Beatrice and Eugenie were in danger of being evicted from their homes. And most recently, the magazine alleged Meghan Markle cut off all communication with the York sisters. So, we’re confident that Woman’s Day never had any insight into Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s lives.

More Stories From Suggest

The Tragic Thing Prince William Told Princess Diana Before She Died

Royal Gossip: Camilla Parker Bowles Allegedly Made Kate Middleton Cry Twice In The Past Month

Truth Behind Meghan Markle’s Changing Engagement Ring

Sunny Hostin From ‘The View’ Isn’t Happy That Camilla Parker Bowles Will Become Queen Consort, Calls Her ‘Queen Adulterer’

Kate Middleton Admits She Gets ‘Broody’ For A Fourth Child