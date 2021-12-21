Prince William’s Health Confession Allegedly Sent Palace Into A Panic, Royal Gossip Claims

Is Prince William‘s fragile mental state inciting panic behind palace walls? One tabloid claims William’s recent interview dropped major bombshells that not even his family knew about. Here’s what we know about how the royals are handling the future king’s confession.

Palace In Panic Over Prince William’s Secret Battle With Depression?

The latest edition of the Globe reports Prince William left the royal family scrambling when he admitted on a recent podcast episode that he had struggled with depression. While William has been praised in the past for his pragmatic attitude and steady hand, the monarchy has been forced to see the future king in a whole new light. During a special episode of an Apple Fitness+ podcast, William admitted that he struggled with his mental health after witnessing an air ambulance transport an maimed young boy after a horrific car accident.

“When you see someone at death’s door, that lives with you,” the Duke of Cambridge explained. “It doesn’t leave you.” William quit the air ambulance service shortly after the incident, and he admits that he’s still haunted by the tragic event. But the response from the palace has been more panic than sympathy. “His public admission that he’s still suffering has rocked the palace,” an insider dishes. “The queen is furious. Her mantra is ‘Never complain, never explain.’ She believes these issues should be handled within the family.”

And Her Majesty fears William is drawing attention to something the family has worked hard to keep under wraps. “She’s well aware mental illness runs in the family, like ‘madman’ King George II, Queen Victoria, who locked herself away, and many more. She doesn’t need her grandsons drawing attention to it when the monarchy is in crisis,” the tipster confesses. “His decision to shine a light on mental health has backfired. Now his own emotional stability — and future — is under scrutiny.”

Queen Elizabeth Questioning Prince William’s Fitness To Rule?

This report is beyond offensive. First of all, William’s interview was generally well-received. Most outlets have praised the duke for his candor and noted that he’s paving the way for a more trusted monarchy. Virtually no one is questioning William’s fitness to rule, so we seriously doubt his own grandmother is.

Besides, it’s incredibly harmful to other people’s mental health to react this way when someone has decided to open up about theirs. Just because William has struggled with depression, that doesn’t mean he’s in any way a danger to the monarchy. In fact, one study found that 1 in 4 adults will suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year. It’s no surprise that the duke has struggled with his mental health at one point in his life.

Depression is extremely common, and it should be talked about more. The fact that the publication decided to mock William instead of celebrating his choice to speak out is very telling. It’s obvious the magazine just wanted to use William’s openness against him, which is shameful to the highest degree.

The Tabloid On Prince William

We’d be fools to trust anything the Globe says about Prince William. Not long ago, the tabloid claimed William had vowed to never speak to Prince Harry again. Then the magazine alleged William accused Harry of “killing” Queen Elizabeth with his behavior. And more recently the outlet reported William planned to exhume Princess Diana’s body for a new investigation into her death. Obviously, the Globe isn’t trustworthy when it comes to the Duke of Cambridge.

Our Top Picks For Gifts For The Holidays

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

With Over 4000 5-Star Reviews, Kiss Wine Headaches Away With This Revolutionary Wine Filtration System

This Neck Massager Is Unlike Any Other, And Makes The Perfect Holiday Gift