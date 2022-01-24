Prince William Allegedly ‘Banned’ Meghan Markle From Palace, Suspicious Source Claims

Has Prince William banned Meghan Markle from the palace? A tabloid reports this week that the third in line to the throne doesn’t want his embattled sister-in-law “swanning” back into the UK and taking over the headlines during an upcoming momentous event for the royal family. Gossip Cop examines the rumor.

Prince William ‘Banned’ Meghan Markle From Palace?

The latest issue of Woman’s Day reveals a tawdry tale of royal family drama between Prince William and Meghan Markle. The story ran under a huge headline that boldly declared Markled had been “banned from the palace.” Apparently the Duchess of Sussex is facing some “unwelcome consequences” after “dragging the royal family through the mud” last year. According to sources who spoke with the outlet, Queen Elizabeth put William, along with a few advisers, in charge of crafting the guest list for her platinum jubilee celebrations.

William quickly made use of his new powers by making it clear that Markle was definitely off the list. A source confides, “Meghan’s made things hard enough, without her swanning back into the UK and having all the headlines be about her again,” adding, “Wills just doesn’t want the drama she always seems to bring.”

Markle Reportedly Distraught Over News

This is supposedly the last news that Markle wanted to hear. “Meghan can’t bear the thought of how humiliating it would be if people found out she wasn’t invited,” a source allegedly close to the California-based duchess explains. Now Markle is desperately backpedaling, but it would seem she’s just uselessly spinning her wheels.

“She’s trying to reach him but is being stonewalled by his staff. William has made it clear the damage is done and he has no interest in speaking to her,” the tipster gleefully reports. “This is a catastrophe for Meghan,” the source continues, adding that Markle has “realized she still needs to be connected with the royal family to keep her high profile, as public interest in her and Prince Harry wanes in the U.S.”

In conclusion, the suspicious source insists Markle’s “now worried that William has more sway with his grandmother than she realized, and is fretting that he’ll do something drastic like convincing her to cut off Harry and Meghan — both from herself, and her fortune.”

Our Take On The Rumor

Let’s get one thing straight: Meghan Markle doesn’t always control when she causes “headlines.” Sure, she does court media attention when she appears on shows like The Ellen Degeneres Show, which quickly sparked numerous tabloid stories and headlines.

Then there are times she’s trying to keep a low profile, but still stirs up unwanted media attention like when she and husband Prince Harry attended a doctor’s appointment, which was caught by paparazzi. The breach of privacy reportedly infuriated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but the tabloids didn’t hesitate to run all sorts of speculative stories about the visit.

Outside of her interview with Oprah Winfrey last spring, the duchess has not made any public remarks about the royal family. Prince Harry also made disparaging remarks about his family in that same interview and has made other seemingly negative comments about his time as a royal. Why isn’t he “banned” from the palace?

Water Is Wet, Tabloids Hate Meghan Markle

This article’s bias against Markle is clear to see, which is why they made that bombastic claim in the headline for the story to simply be about Markle not receiving an invite to the queen’s jubilee. You’ve got to distract the reader with scandalous claims to keep them from realizing this is just another unsubstantiated hit against Markle.

There’s already enough speculation about whether the Sussexes will be able to attend Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic will likely play a role in whether the couple decide to travel abroad. There’s also the matter of security, with Prince Harry stating, via a legal representative, that any plans on taking his family to his home country to meet his family are on hold until he can guarantee police protection, which he is willing to pay for. Those efforts have been thwarted, however, leaving any plans to return home in the air.

This outlet clearly just made up a dramatic rumor about the Sussexes’ travel plans to take advantage of unsuspecting readers and push their own narrative, as they’ve done many times in the past. The tabloid once claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their “worst fight ever” that sources insisted they’d “never come back from.”

The story came out in late 2020, yet the couple are still very much together. The tabloid unsuccessfully predicted another breakup earlier that year that also turned out to be totally false. That’s a running theme with this supermarket rag.

