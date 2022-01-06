Prince William, Kate Middleton Reportedly Heartbroken After Latest Snub By Prince Harry And Meghan Markle, Royal Gossip Claims

Are Kate Middleton and Prince William worried Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will sabotage their trip to the United States? One tabloid claims the Sussexes want nothing to do with the Cambridges, even if they’re all on American soil. Here’s what we know about the Cambridges’ travel plans.

Kate Middleton And Prince William Planning American Getaway?

This week, OK! reports a Christmas trip to Jordan wasn’t the only vacation Prince William and Kate Middleton had on their agenda. According to the tabloid, Queen Elizabeth is urging her favorite grandson to kick back on a much-needed getaway in the United States before he takes her place on the throne. “It’s set to be a relaxed trip without all the pomp and formality of a royal tour,” an insider explains. “William and Kate are planning to have a lot of fun.”

The Cambridges plan to start their trip in New York City. The Duke and Duchess have plans to sightsee and tour the Big Apple a bit before making their way to the West Coast. “The plan is to stay at a rented mansion in the Beverly Hills area, which will be gated and protected by armed guards,” the tipster reveals. But as it stands now, there are no plans to meet up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, despite them landing in the very same state.

“Harry and Meghan constantly rub shoulders with the likes of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry and are frequent guests of Ellen DeGeneres, and they wouldn’t want William and Kate to steal their thunder,” the snitch confides. But it isn’t just William and Middleton that the Sussexes are disappointing. Apparently, the Cambridge children want to see their American cousins. “William and Kate have tried to explain it in simple terms — and a reunion could still happen — but they don’t want the children to pin their hopes on it,” the source notes.

The Sussexes Refusing To Socialize With The Cambridges?

Here’s the thing: This trip probably isn’t happening. COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are at an all-time high at the moment. As Omicron cases surge throughout both the UK and the U.S., we seriously doubt the Cambridges are ditching their country in a time of crisis to travel to New York City — an infamous COVID hotspot — with their young children. Not only would that be extremely dangerous and negligent, but it would also be an absolutely terrible PR move. The fact that the magazine even suggested this shows just how out-of-touch it is with reality.

That being said, it’s obvious this article just exists to make Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look bad. It’s clear the tabloid doesn’t really believe the Cambridges are on their way across the pond, and simply jumped at an opportunity to make the Sussexes seem rude and shallow. There’s absolutely no evidence to support this story, so it’s safe to say the entire thing was just baseless gossip.

The Tabloid On The Royals

We know better than to trust anything OK! says about the British royal family. Not long ago, the magazine claimed Kate Middleton was pregnant with her fourth child. Then the outlet reported Prince Harry was rushing back to the UK against Markle’s wishes. And more recently, the tabloid alleged Markle is so obsessed with her image that she googles her name multiple times a day. Clearly, OK! isn’t a reliable source when it comes to any of the royals.