Prince William, Kate Middleton Reeling After Meghan Markle’s ‘Cruel Attack’ On Them?

Were Prince William and Kate Middleton left a wreck after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s latest attack? One tabloid claims the rift is growing between the Cambridges and Sussexes. Here’s what we know about the feuding families.

The Sussexes Launch ‘Cruel Attack’ On the Cambridges?

Back in May, New Idea reported Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ruined Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tenth wedding anniversary. After a grim time spent mourning Prince Philip, the Cambridges were looking forward to a calm, quiet day. But of course, Markle threw a wrench into their plans. Harry and William may have gotten along at Prince Philip’s funeral, but the peace was short-lived. Apparently, the whole event sent Markle into a jealous rage, and Middleton was at the center of it.

“It wasn’t long after Harry had dropped his bags in the hall back in Santa Barbara, LA, that word reached Kate and William that Meghan was flipping out,” an insider dishes. “She’s furious that yet again, Kate has come out of a family event smelling like roses for apparently bringing the brothers back together, while Meghan copped column after column of press accusations that she tried to overshadow Prince Philip’s funeral.”

Shortly before Philip’s funeral, sources revealed that Markle left a wreath and handwritten note for the ceremony in St. George’s Chapel. What might have been a kind gesture left a bad taste in the tabloid’s mouth. “The rest of the family kept their personal touches private — but Meghan clearly couldn’t stand not being the topic of conversation in the press,” an insider snapped.

And now that Harry is back in her clutches, the Cambridges can kiss a reunion goodbye. “[Markle] had to have been feeling nervous about how quickly Harry was drawn back into the fold without her there,” the insider revealed. “But she holds the trump card as the mother of his children. William and Kate have heard that any progress they made with Harry has been undone by Meghan. They will be very upset.”

Meghan Markle Ruins Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Anniversary?

After looking into the story, we found that the tabloid’s claims were simply untrue. Let’s unpack this. So, according to the tabloid, Markle was getting bad press, but she was mad at Kate Middleton for it. And then the tabloid completely scrapped this story and proceeded to spend the rest of the article adding to the bad press against Markle. This article is a total hack job, written with the singular goal of demonizing Markle.

First of all, William and Middleton seemed to have a wonderful anniversary and had beautiful portraits made for the event.

And since Philip’s funeral, things have been relatively civil between the Sussexes and Cambridges. In June, the Cambridges congratulated the Sussexes on the birth of their daughter, Lilibet.

And in July, Harry flew back to the UK for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue. That event was a joint effort between Harry and William, so it’s obvious they’re not estranged.

The idea that the Sussexes and Cambridges hate each other is a tired and worn-out narrative. No family is perfect, and we’re sure they’ve had their fair share of disagreements. But it’s clear that at the end of the day, they wish each other the best.

The Tabloid On Meghan Markle

But we wouldn’t trust anything New Idea says about Markle. Back in June, the tabloid claims Markle stole her daughter’s name from Princess Beatrice. Then the magazine alleged Markle banned the royals from her daughter’s christening. And more recently, the tabloid reported Markle had a meltdown after not receiving an invite to Barack Obama’s birthday party. Obviously, New Idea has it out for Meghan Markle.