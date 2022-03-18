Prince William, Kate Middleton Allegedly Confronted Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Over Royal Feud Last Year, Gossip Claimed

Did Prince William and Kate Middleton take a secret trip to Los Angeles last year? According to one tabloid, the Cambridges planned to confront Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a face-to-face meeting. Let’s take another look at the shocking rumor.

William, Kate Middleton ‘In Damage Control’?

Last March, Woman’s Day reported Prince William and Kate Middleton were desperate to reunite with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. After the Sussexes’ now-infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, sources insisted that the Cambridges wanted to make amends. “Harry and Meghan made it clear that they love William and think Kate is ‘a good person’ to use Meghan’s words. So the idea is to orchestrate a meeting between the four of them in Los Angeles,” an insider revealed.

“[The Cambridges] want to find out more about Meghan’s mental health struggles and how they could have done better.” And the tipster explained that the Cambridges wanted to make things right before the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue. “The project has been a labor of love over the course of years for both brothers and William is determined to put this ugly feud behind them before then.”

William And Kate Crossing The Pond?

While it was hard to be angry about such a wholesome story, we had to point out that it was a total work of fiction. First of all, COVID-19 made international travel a bad idea, and the royals had generally been avoiding it throughout the pandemic. Furthermore, when the royal family travels, we hear about it. There would be virtually no way for the Cambridges to cross the Atlantic without a single credible media outlet reporting on it.

And now, looking back on the tale a full year later, it seems we were right. The Cambridges never made their way to California. But, notably, it didn’t look like the trip was necessary. Prince Harry attended the Princess Diana statue unveiling that July and the whole thing went off without a hitch. While we can’t say how Harry and William’s relationship has fared over the last year, it certainly looked like they got along just fine in their brief time together.

Other Tall Tales From The Tabloid

Of course, Woman’s Day hasn’t slowed down with its inaccurate reporting on the royal family. Last month, the magazine reported Queen Elizabeth was shaken after Meghan Markle sent her a “cruel letter.” Then the outlet claimed Markle pushed Prince Harry to end his friendships with other royals. And more recently, the publication alleged Markle and Harry were struggling to make friends in California. Clearly, Woman’s Day isn’t a reliable source anywhere the royals are concerned.

