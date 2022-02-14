Prince William Reportedly Hopeful Kate Middleton Will Have Baby No. 4 This Year, Royal Gossip Says

Are Prince William and Kate Middleton considering expanding their brood? One tabloid claims the Cambridges are under pressure to have another baby. Here’s the latest Cambridge baby gossip.

Kate Middleton ‘Broody’ After Royal Babies?

This week, OK! reports Kate Middleton doesn’t appreciate everyone pressuring her to have another child. While the duchess adores being a mother and hasn’t ruled out going for a fourth, the working royal is tired of answering questions about expanding her brood. “She wishes people would stop asking her if she’s going to have another baby,” an insider dishes.

2021 was quite a year for royal births. Meghan Markle had her first daughter in June, Princess Eugenie followed shortly behind with a son, and Princess Beatrice also welcomed a baby girl. So, naturally, the public wondered if another Cambridge baby was on the way as well. “When everyone was having their babies last year, Kate did get a little broody,” the tipster confides. “Suddenly, she had everyone in William’s family asking her if they were going to have one more.”

And while Prince William is on board, Middleton is a bit hesitant to try for another. “It’s a daunting task to go throw another pregnancy and the newborn stage in her 40s,” the source explains. “That doesn’t mean it won’t happen. Kate’s still making up her mind — she’d just prefer people stop bringing it up.”

Does Prince William Want More Children?

This story is so ironic it’s ridiculous. The tabloid insists Kate Middleton is sick of people speculating about whether or not she’s going to have another baby, but then the report does just that. The title of the article reads “Baby No. 4?” clearly implying that Middleton is thinking about having another baby. Obviously, the publication just wanted to give its readers hope that another Cambridge child is on the way. And this isn’t the first time it’s done this.

As it turns out, OK! has been crying “baby no. 4” for a while now. Back in 2019, the outlet reported Middleton was pregnant with twin girls. Then, back in September, the magazine claimed Middleton was planning to have another baby. And just a couple of months later, the tabloid claimed Middleton was already three months pregnant with a baby girl. Obviously, OK! isn’t clued into Middleton’s plans at all.

And notably, Prince William seems to be the most hesitant about going for a fourth. During a visit to a hospital last month, William jokingly told the staff, “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” as Middleton cradled a newborn. And as Middleton returned the infant to her family, William jabbed, “Don’t take her with you!” Not to mention, Middleton told a reporter back in 2020 that William doesn’t want any more children. So, while anything’s possible, it certainly doesn’t look like William is pushing Middleton to have another baby.

