Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles is one of the biggest points of royal gossip. Even as all these parties mingle peacefully in the public eye, rumors abound about teardowns and fights behind closed doors. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about a rivalry between Bowles and William.

Making Middleton Cry

According to the Globe, Bowles celebrated her new title of “queen consort” by making Middleton cry. Feeling bolstered and secure, Bowles supposedly decided to settle her score with the Duchess of Cambridge. A source said, “At a family gathering, Camilla tore into Kate for not curtsying deep enough—and then forbade the young duchess from sitting in her presence without permission.”

This article was a load of hooey. It devolved into something out of a lame B-movie. Middleton and Bowles have never had any public animosity, and it’s impossible to imagine Bowles flexing power she doesn’t have over someone who she routinely visits museums with.

Kate Middleton’s Fight For The Crown

In October, Life & Style reported that Middleton and Bowles were battling for the crown. Queen Elizabeth’s health had taken a turn for the worse, triggering a mad scramble for power. An insider said Bowles had “been spreading lies about William and Kate’s marriage, insinuating they play up to the cameras to come across as this picture-perfect couple when behind closed doors, that couldn’t be further from the truth.” Bowles supposedly wanted Middleton to be called a social climber so her claim to the throne would be more secure.

The line of succession exists specifically to make this story impossible. No one needs to wonder what will happen when Elizabeth dies: Charles will ascend and Bowles will become queen consort. It’s boring and plain. This never happened in the first place, for we know Elizabeth never stepped down.

William Gives Bowles The Boot

Per New Idea, Bowles’s greed went too far for William and Middleton. She apparently attempted to take Windsor Castle for her own, but William thwarted the plan. A source said, “Camilla is furious. She is married to the next king, and her plea for Windsor has been tossed out by the queen with very little thought.” Charles was supposedly also struggling with the slight.

You can’t kick someone out of a home they don’t live in. This was all a big bait-and-switch from a tabloid notorious for them. While a rumor made the rounds about Middleton and William considering a move to Windsor Castle, it had absolutely nothing to do with Bowles or the line of succession. There’s plenty of drama in the royal family, but there’s none to be found between Bowles and Middleton.

