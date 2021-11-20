Prince William, Kate Middleton Called Out For Copying Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Influencer Tactics

Did Prince William and Kate Middleton rip off Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Instagram style? One tabloid claims the Cambridges are following in the Sussexes’ footsteps. Here’s what we know about the families’ look-alike posts.

Prince William And Kate Middleton Dubbed ‘Copycats’?

The latest edition of In Touch reports Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Instagram page is looking too familiar for their liking. Apparently, the couple’s recent posts bear a strong resemblance to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s old profile. But rest assured, there’s a simple explanation. After the Sussexes ditched their royal duties, the Cambridges snatched up their digital communications manager.

Now, the Cambridges have “adopted Harry and Meghan’s ‘signature style’,” as the tabloid puts it. What that means is that they now have an affinity for photos from unconventional angles and intimate moments snapped in black and white. Finally, the magazine muses, “The Cambridges are basically influencers now — but let’s hope they don’t start shilling diet tea and teeth whiteners.”

Cambridges Ripping Off The Sussexes?

This report is just silly. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not own black and white photographs or portraits snapped from behind. These are fairly common and simple photography techniques that they could have chosen completely independently from each other. It doesn’t seem likely that anyone aside from this tabloid is even drawing a connection.

Besides, while it’s true that the Cambridges are now using the Sussexes’ old digital communications manager, the tabloid omits a key detail. The Cabridges hired the digital communications lead right after the Sussexes’ turned off their Instagram pages — all the way back in the spring of 2020.

It’s funny that the tabloid didn’t mention the fact that the change is long past old news. The point is, this whole story is about minor similarities between Instagram photos. Even if they were taking cues from the Sussexes, there wouldn’t be anything wrong with that.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

We wouldn’t trust In Touch wherever Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are concerned. Not too long ago, the tabloid reported Harry was “trapped by Meghan” and suffering from loneliness. Then the outlet alleged Markle and Harry had a “nasty fight” during a recent trip to New York. And more recently, the publication alleged Harry was returning to the UK against Markle’s wishes. Obviously, In Touch isn’t reliable when it comes to the British royal family.