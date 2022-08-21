Royal Rumor Claims Prince William Supposedly Crashing Harry’s Latest Project With U.S. Visit

Is Prince William trying to undercut Prince Harry? One report says the Duke of Cambridge is coming to America in hopes of destroying Harry’s media circus. Here’s what we know.

‘Kate And William Coming To America’

William and Kate Middleton are excited to visit the United States for the first time in seven years. They plan to visit Boston for the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. According to an exclusive from Life & Style, the Cambridges will use the ceremony as a starting point for a nationwide tour. Unlike their disastrous tour of the Caribbean, a source says “William is confident that they’ll nail it.”

RELATED: Lawsuit Against Meghan Markle Brought By Her Sister Has A Trial Date, But It Might Not Get That Far

The pair apparently timed this trip to coincide with the news about Harry’s tell-all memoir. They want to “shift the focus off of his gossip and onto their good deeds,” a source says. Since Harry and Markle moved to the United States, the two have openly discussed mental health issues and racism within the royal family. William wants to put a stop to their words.

“Harry is paranoid that William will rob him of his dwindling fan base,” an insider says. “He felt blindsided when he heard the Earthshot Prize winner would be feted in Boston.” Queen Elizabeth was aware of the plans, and she supports William’s plan to shift the conversation.

Is This How Prince William Thinks?

There are levels to how absurd this story is. Harry and Markle are two of the most famous people on the entire planet. If he’s going to discuss issues in the royal family, the press will always be there to listen. William’s humanitarian prize can’t hold a candle to that.

Furthermore, Life & Style categorizing Harry’s words as “gossip” is extremely telling. Harry and Markle boldly blew a horn about racism in the royal family and their words clearly made an impact. If they didn’t, then why would this story exist? This is just another hit piece calling the Sussexes desperate for attention. We’ll remind you they don’t have any social media.

The tell-all in question is certainly not coming out when William is in Boston, so what’s this all about anyway? The Earthshot Prize was not scheduled to coincide with William’s petty rivalries. This is just a load of hooey.

Other Supposed Bombshells

A quick look into the backlog of Life & Style reveals a clueless tabloid with no insight into royal affairs. In 2017, it announced Middleton was pregnant with twins. Five years later it reported the exact same thing: Middleton would have twins. Yeah… Middleton hasn’t had twins.

We also debunked its disgusting story about Prince Charles crushing on Markle. Two things are for certain: William doesn’t live his life according to Harry, and this tabloid has no idea what it’s talking about.

More Stories From Suggest