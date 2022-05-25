Prince William Allegedly ‘Shut Out’ Harry And Meghan Markle From Royal Family Against Queen’s Wishes, Dubious Source Says

Did Prince William shut Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out of the royals’ Platinum Jubilee celebrations? One tabloid claims the Sussexes have been officially shunned. Here’s what we know.

Harry And Meghan ‘Shut Out’ By William?

The latest edition of Star reports Prince William may not be able to stop Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from flying to London, but he can definitely keep them out of the family’s plans. Buckingham Palace recently announced that “after careful consideration,” the firm will not invite the Sussexes to join the queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour. But according to the outlet’s sources, William and Prince Charles were the ones behind the move.

“They feel that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have caused nothing but chaos since moving to America with their endless tell-alls and interviews throwing shade at the royal family,” an insider divulges. “They think it would be hypocritical of Harry and Meghan acting all smiley and wiving to the crowds from the balcony like they’re one big happy family.”

But sources spill that Charles and William may have acted against the queen’s wishes. “The queen is actually open to having Harry and Meghan up there beside her,” the source reveals. But Charles and William’s “main concern is that the celebrations run smoothly… And drama follows Harry and Meghan Wherever they go,” the insider concludes.

Prince William Avoids Sussex ‘Chaos’?

This report is desperately trying to squeeze drama out of a very simple announcement from Buckingham Palace. It’s true that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not invited to the balcony for Trooping the Colour, but not because William excluded him specifically. The palace has decided to limit the balcony guests to only working royals. This means that Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie will also be absent from the balcony.

And this makes a reasonable amount of sense. The royal family extends pretty far, so they obviously have to draw the line somewhere. So, if Harry and Markle aren’t taking on royal duties then they won’t officially represent the royal family at Trooping the Colour—it’s as simple as that. And recent photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking happier than ever make us think they weren’t too bothered by the announcement.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

This is far from the first time we’ve confronted a story like this from Star. Last year, the outlet reported Markle was signing a $200 million infomercial deal. Then the magazine claimed Markle was feuding with Oprah Winfrey. And more recently, the publication claimed Harry and Markle had garnered a reputation as “bosses from hell.” Obviously, Star doesn’t really have its finger on the pulse of royal drama.

More Royal Stories From Suggest