Prince William Allegedly Fled UK To Avoid Harry’s London Visit, Royal Source Claims

Did Prince William flee the UK ahead of Prince Harry‘s visit. One tabloid claims the Duke of Cambridge wanted to avoid his brother at all costs. Let’s take a look at the shocking rumor.

Prince William ‘Not Ready To Face’ Prince Harry?

This week’s edition of Woman’s Day reports the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William is still a long way from healed. As Harry and Meghan Markle prepared to make a quick stop in London to visit the queen on their way to the Netherlands, sources say William and Kate Middleton got the hell out of Dodge. The tabloid’s insider explains that the Sussexes made their plans known to the royal family months ago, and the Cambridges conveniently made themselves unavailable, choosing to go on a ski trip in France.

“William felt that while the queen and his father might be ready to forgive Harry for all his recent attacks on the family, he himself is not even close to breaking bread with his brother. Wills made sure there was no chance of running into Harry and Meghan at Windsor Castle by skipping town,” the tipster reveals. And Harry seems to feel the same about William since he seemingly dodged a question about his brother during an interview on the Today show.

The outlet also suggests that the Sussexes could be plotting a way to become “part-time royals,” in which case William will have to bear the headache of working with them when he becomes king. “If in fact his grandmother and father welcome Harry back into the fold, despite all the harm that’s been done, it’s William who is going to be burdened with Harry when he ascends the throne,” the snitch concludes.

William ‘Not Willing To Forgive’ Harry?

The tabloid seems to be grossly overestimating its insight into the royals’ plans. First of all, we have absolutely no idea when the Sussexes came up with the plan to visit the UK, and neither does the tabloid. It’s totally possible that William and Middleton didn’t know about the trip until their own vacation was planned. We just have no way of knowing, and neither does the tabloid.

And it’s totally possible that the Cambridges preferred not to reunite with the Sussexes, but we also know that William isn’t incapable of sharing a room with Harry. Since moving to the U.S., Harry has visited the UK twice—and both times he was photographed interacting positively with William. So, it’s pretty clear to us that the outlet was at least exaggerating the severity of the tension lingering between the royal brothers.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Besides, we’ve busted Woman’s Day enough times to know that it isn’t a reliable source anywhere the royals are concerned. Earlier this year, the outlet reported Meghan Markle devastated Queen Elizabeth with an alleged “cruel letter.” Then the magazine claimed Markle forced Harry to cut off contact with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. And most recently, the rag claimed Harry and Markle were going on a “make or break” vacation to Oprah Winfrey’s ski lodge. Obviously, Woman’s Day doesn’t really have any spies lurking around the royal family.

