Palace Rumors Claim Prince William Supposedly Demanded Harry Apologize, Apparently Broke Down Over Feud

Are Prince William and Prince Harry more estranged than ever? Rumor has it that the rift between the royal brothers is only getting wider. Here’s what the tabloids are saying about the dukes’ alleged feud.

Prince William ‘Shut Out’ The Sussexes?

Back in May, Star reported Prince William was instrumental in banning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the royal balcony during the queen’s platinum jubilee. In fact, sources alleged William acted with Prince Charles to greenlight the order against the queen’s wishes. “The queen is actually open to having Harry and Meghan up there beside her,” an insider revealed. But Charles and William were determined to avoid the “drama” that followed the Sussexes.

RELATED: Royal Gossip Says Prince Charles Apparently Living Apart From Camilla Parker Bowles

We saw no reason to dig for any more drama surrounding the palace’s announcement. While there was increased attention to the matter because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the exclusion was not about them specifically. Rather, the palace was only allowing working royals to sit with Her Majesty during Trooping the Colour. This seemed reasonable enough, and the Sussexes certainly didn’t make a fuss over it. So, we didn’t see why the tabloid was determined to linger on the matter.

Prince William Ordered Prince Harry To Apologize?

Then, Woman’s Day revealed Prince William’s true intention behind excluding Harry from the balcony was to get him to apologize. Apparently, the duke sent Harry a clear message with the announcement. “He wanted them to understand that nobody is bigger than the monarchy, and feels very much it is time the Sussexes offer an apology to the Queen and the family,” the rat whispered. “But William is at the point where even if the Sussexes did apologize—which they haven’t—it wouldn’t mean anything.”

Of course, there wasn’t a shred of evidence to support this narrative. We knew that Harry and Markle didn’t seem to mind the arrangement, so if the Duke of Cambridge really did have ulterior motives, we’re not sure how this “insider” would have known about them. From what we could tell, this tipster was absolutely full of it, and the magazine had no real insight into the brothers’ relationship.

Prince William Broke Down About Prince Harry?

Finally, New Idea claimed the rift between William and Harry was weighing on the future king as he celebrated his 40th birthday. According to the article, Harry “didn’t even contact” his brother for the occasion, and the grim reality of that hit William like a ton of bricks. “William’s truly upset and has broken down over Harry to Kate many times lately,” the snitch concluded.

RELATED: Gossip Says Queen Elizabeth Supposedly Humiliated By Prince Charles’ Scandal And Royal Family’s Grifting

We had to point out that no one would know if Harry contacted William for his birthday or not. It’s both bold and unbelievable to claim to have access to the duke’s private communications. But beyond “happy birthday” texts, we were baffled by the tipster’s alleged knowledge of when William cries to his wife. We aren’t disputing that the future king confides in his wife when he’s upset, but it’s just bizarre to claim to have a window into these intimate moments.

More From Suggest