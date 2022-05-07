Prince William Allegedly Begging Prince Charles To Step Aside And Make Him King, Royal Gossip Claims

Is Prince William encouraging Prince Charles to step aside and let him take the throne? One tabloid claims the Duke of Cambridge is begging his father to change his plans. Here’s the latest royal succession gossip.

Prince William ‘Begs’ To Make Him King?

The latest edition of Woman’s Day reports Prince William has big plans for when he ascends to the throne, and he doesn’t want to wait any longer. Apparently, William’s late mother Princess Diana wanted him to ascend to the throne instead of Prince Charles. And now, sources attest, William is taking action to make sure his father never becomes king. “It cannot be denied that Prince William has just as much, if not more, sway over the queen than his father does, and is just as popular both behind palace walls and with the people outside of it,” an insider dishes.

But another tipster suggests that William could convince Charles to step aside. “Charles is a softer figure than his son and would do anything to avoid conflict, perhaps stand aside from a role that for seven decades has been his birthright,” the snitch whispers. “Even if it is a huge ask of Charles, the future of the monarchy is without a doubt more important.”

Who Will Be The Next King?

Here’s the deal: The line of succession is both predetermined and written into law. As long as Charles is still around when Her Majesty passes on, he will become the next king of England. He can choose to abdicate and hand the role down to William, but he really doesn’t have any reason to do so. The monarchy has never been a popularity contest, and it seems like Charles has the queen’s support regardless.

Readers might remember that the queen recently expressed her desire for Camilla Parker Bowles to be known as “queen consort” when Charles takes the throne. We seriously doubt the queen would just go back on that monumental decision and throw her support behind Prince William just to get him on the throne a decade or two sooner. Overall, we just have no reason to give this speculative report any weight. Until we hear differently from Prince Charles himself, it’s safe to assume he will be the next king.

The Tabloid On Prince William

We’ve learned over the years to take Woman’s Day’s reporting on Prince William with a grain of salt. Last year, the outlet falsely reported William was headed to the States to confront Prince Harry. Then the magazine claimed William was furious with Meghan Markle for wearing Princess Diana’s jewelry. And more recently, the publication alleged William was struggling to keep his mental health together amid the queen’s failing physical health. Obviously, Woman’s Day doesn’t really have the inside scoop on Prince William’s personal life.

