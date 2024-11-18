Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Home Burglarized, Sparks Investigation

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently experienced a security breach when their home was burglarized.

The incident sparked a full-on investigation.

According to NBC News, the Windsor Castle was hit by burglars in October. The thieves made off with two vehicles. In a statement, the Thames Valley Police revealed it received a report of a burglary “at a property on Crown Estate land” at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 13.

The masked thieves gained access by entering a farm building and “made off with a black Isuzu pickup and a red quadbike.” they then headed to a nearby town. “No arrests have been made at this stage,” the authorities noted. “And an investigation is ongoing.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children live at nearby Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. It is a few miles from where the burglary took place. NBC News royal contributor Emily Nash also spoke out about what happened.

“As parents of young children, the prince and princess want to ensure that the place they’re living in is as secure as possible,” she stated. “And I’m pretty sure that is the case. But it’s obviously concerning when anything like this happens, particularly in an area that you’d expect to be very secure.”

"Places like this will always be a target," she then added



The incident occurred less than three years after a man armed with a crossbow climbed a fence at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day 2021. He stated he wanted to kill Queen Elizabeth II, who was staying at the castle. He was given a nine-year prison sentence for treason, possession of an offensive weapon, and making threats to kill.

William, Kate, and their young family moved to Adelaide Cottage in 2022

Sources Say the Windsor Castle Thieves May Have Been Observing the Area Before the Burglary

Sources close to the incident told The Sun that the thieves would have been observing the area for a while.

“They would have to have known the vehicles were stored there before they broke in and known when was the best time to get and escape without being caught,” an insider stated. “So they must have been watching Windsor Castle for a while.”

The source further explained, "There are alarms at Windsor Castle but the first time anyone knew there was a break-in was when they crashed through the security barrier at Shaw Farm Gate exit. The barrier has needed to be replaced as it was so badly damaged."








