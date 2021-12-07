Prince William Allegedly Feuding With Prince Harry After Duke Of Sussex Bragged About Being More Popular, Royal Gossip Says

Are Prince Harry and Prince William feuding over who is the more popular prince? One tabloid claims the brothers have competitive streaks that they’ve kept under wraps all these years. Here’s what we know about Harry and William’s latest feud.

‘New Feud’ Erupts Between Prince Harry And Prince William?

A recent edition of New Idea reports Prince Harry and Prince William have secretly been competing with each other for years. A new documentary chronicled the brothers’ struggle growing up in the public eye and how Harry was always jealous of William’s popularity. But as Harry’s popularity skyrocketed past William’s after marrying Meghan Markle, Harry couldn’t help but feel vindicated.

“They might be family, but there’s a lot of jealousy there,” an insider dishes to the tabloid. “Harry might claim he hates the press, but he has to admit he enjoyed lording it over William, given he’s grown up being the spare to the heir.” But as a final note, the source insists both princes would rather the attention go to their charitable causes.

Prince Harry ‘Lording’ Popularity Over Prince William?

This report is a work of fiction. Any story of competition between William and Harry is pure speculation since we have no way of knowing what goes down behind closed doors. From what we can tell, Harry and William were close growing up, and Harry was always concerned with carving out his own path. That was certainly made apparent when Harry left his royal duties and moved to the United States. We have no reason to believe Harry is engaged in any kind of popularity contest with his brother.

This is just a poorly veiled attempt to further demonize Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been relentlessly ridiculed by the press ever since Markle married into the royal family. And this report simply says, “They secretly liked the attention and bragged about it to Prince William.” This notion is nothing less than delusional and should be totally dismissed.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

We know better than to trust anything New Idea says about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Not long ago, the tabloid claimed Harry was “hell-bent on revenge” after he was snubbed from the Princess Diana Memorial celebration. Then the tabloid claimed Prince William and Kate Middleton were wounded by Meghan Markle after she launched a “cruel attack” on them. And more recently, the magazine reported Harry moved out, leaving his “nightmare” life with Markle. Clearly, New Idea isn’t reliable when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

