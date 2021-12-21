Prince Harry’s Relationship With Prince Charles Allegedly Hits New Low After Harry’s Latest Betrayal, Royal Gossip Says

Has Prince Charles lost all hope of making amends with Prince Harry? One tabloid claims the Duke of Sussex’s latest attack against his father went too far. Here’s the latest on Harry and Charles’ bitter feud.

‘Vengeful’ Prince Harry ‘Stabs Dad In Back’?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Prince Harry has crossed a line with his latest statements. Not long ago, authorities accused Prince Charles’ staff of promising royal honors to Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz in exchange for sizeable donations to the Prince of Wales’ foundation. But in a shocking twist, the Duke of Sussex recently revealed that he expressed concern about Mahfouz’s motives a year before Charles granted him with a CBE.

“This is the last straw for Charles and Harry’s relationship,” an insider dishes. “There’s no way back. Harry’s endless attacks have destroyed everything.” Harry made the comments shortly after secret meet-ups the duke had with Mahfouz came to light, as well as the tens of thousands of pounds Mahfouz donated to Harry’s charities. Now, it looks like Harry is throwing his father under the bus.

“Charles denies all knowledge of the ‘cash for royal rewards’ scheme but Harry’s charge he raised red flags about the tycoon infers his father and advisers looked the other way for a megabucks payday.” The source confides. “The Prince of Wales has cut off all contact with his son, but other than that he will not retaliate — for now.”

Prince Harry Takes ‘Public Swipe’ At Prince Charles?

While it’s totally possible that Harry’s comments weren’t well-received, how exactly would the magazine know about it? Charles has stayed mostly silent about the scandal in its entirety, and he certainly hasn’t responded to Harry’s comments. With that in mind, if he is speaking privately with someone about his feelings on the matter, we doubt this trusted confidant would then go blab about it to the press.

This report is just speculation and conjecture about how Charles might be handling Harry’s statement. The truth is, we have no idea if or how the scandal affected Charles and Harry’s relationship. But it’s obvious this magazine doesn’t either.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry

This isn’t the first time the National Enquirer has painted the Duke of Sussex in an unflattering light. Not long ago, the magazine alleged Harry and Meghan Markle planned to sell out Prince Andrew as the “ultimate revenge” on the royal family. Then the publication reported Harry actually feared he’d fall from the public’s graces just as Andrew had. And most recently, the outlet claimed Harry and Markle were gloating after Charles was accused of making racist comments. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t a reliable source when it comes to Prince Harry.

