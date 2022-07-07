Royal Gossip Claims Prince Harry, William’s Relationship Supposedly ‘Broken Beyond Repair’

Are Prince William and Prince Harry more estranged than ever? According to one tabloid, there’s little hope left for any reconciliation between the royal brothers. Let’s take a closer look at their alleged feud.

Prince Harry And Prince William In ‘Toxic’ Feud?

The latest edition of Us Weekly reports that despite Kate Middleton’s efforts to give Prince William a relaxing 40th birthday, the future king was still haunted by his ongoing feud with Prince Harry. “The celebration was bittersweet for William because of how strained things are between him and Harry,” an insider dishes. “Their relationship has gotten to the point where it’s beyond toxic… They’re at a total standoff, and as far as William is concerned, there’s just no going back.”

Sources say a rift began growing between the brothers after Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. And as the duke continued to speak out against The Firm, William apparently started pulling away. And now that Harry is penning a memoir, William is supposedly cutting ties completely. “The memoir feels like yet another dark cloud hanging over the monarchy as they wait with bated breath to see what bombshells Harry will drop next,” the tipster notes, adding that William “doesn’t know who Harry is anymore.”

William And Harry In ‘Total Standoff’?

It always baffles us how tabloid’s inside sources will so nonchalantly claim to know the personal feelings of extremely private royal figures. The Duke of Cambridge surely only confides such private thoughts to his wife, family, and extremely trusted friends. Sorry to burst any bubbles, but this tabloid’s “insider” doesn’t fit into any of those categories.

But what we do know is that both Prince William and Prince Harry have been careful not to speak about one another publicly. Harry drew attention from critics after he dodged a question about his brother in a recent interview. And it seems like the Cambridges and Sussexes were careful not to publicly cross paths during the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

So, we’ll admit that there are some clear tensions lingering between Harry and William—or, at the very least, a clear hesitancy to have any kind of public interaction with each other. But at this time, that is all we know. Considering the lengths the brothers have gone to avoid publicly speaking about their alleged rift, we’re absolutely certain that neither of them is letting any tabloid rats into their social circles.

