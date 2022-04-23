Royal Gossip Said Prince Harry Refused To Speak To William Again After Allegedly Explosive Fight At Prince Phillip’s Funeral Last Year

Did Prince Harry vow to never speak to Prince William again? Around this time last year, one tabloid claimed that the royal brothers’ relationship had been completely fractured. Let’s check back in on the duke

Harry And William Refuse To Bury The Ax?

Last April, the Globe reported Prince Harry and Prince William had a tense reunion at Prince Philip’s funeral. “Their showdown was explosive,” an insider confided, adding that “any hope Philip’s tragic death will end this feud is pie in the sky.” The source then turned the tables on Meghan Markle, insisting that the duchess “caused so much damage with [the Oprah Winfrey] interview, it will take a lifetime to heal this rift.”

Apparently, Harry and William’s final confrontation happened via video call. “William and Harry’s pent-up anger and frustrations exploded,” the tipster dished. Apparently the Duke of Sussex “vowed never to talk to [Prince William] again.” Queen Elizabeth reportedly ordered a temporary truce, but the damage was done. “This war is far from over—and may never be,” the insider concluded.

Did Harry And William Ever Make Up?

This story seemed unlikely from the get-go. First of all, if this fight between Harry and William was so huge, how did it go unnoticed by every other outlet? The brothers were under a microscope during Philip’s funeral, so it doesn’t seem likely that the other sources would have just missed it. Given the magazine’s total lack of evidence, we felt comfortable dismissing this tale as a total work of fiction.

But a couple of months later, we realized just how off this story really was. Despite the outlet’s insistence that Harry was done speaking to his brother, he visited the UK once more that very summer for the Princess Diana statue unveiling. He and William orchestrated the event and helped plan the memorial together. Obviously, Harry wasn’t refusing to speak to William. In fact, the brothers seemed to get along quite well at the service, with photos revealing Harry and William smiling and laughing with each other. While it’s true that the dukes aren’t as close as they once were, this tabloid’s story was just ludicrous.

The Magazine On The Sussexes

One year later, the Globe hasn’t stopped spreading misinformation about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Not too long ago, the outlet reported Queen Elizabeth had removed the Sussexes from the line of succession. Then the magazine claimed a leaked DNA test proved Harry wasn’t Prince Charles’ biological son. And most recently, the publication alleged Harry cruelly snubbed the queen by failing to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service this year. Clearly, the Globe isn’t the most reliable source wherever Prince Harry is concerned.

