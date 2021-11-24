Prince Harry Warned To Pick Princess Diana Or Netflix After Allegedly Offensive Portrayal Of Her

Prince Harry has a choice to make: Netflix or Princess Diana. One report says he’s facing pressure over the decision to stick with the streaming giant with a distasteful season of The Crown in the works. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘It’s Money or Your Mom’

According to Woman’s Day, Harry is facing immense pressure to rip up his and Meghan Markle’s megabucks contract because the next season of The Crown may not respect his late mother. Jemima Khan, a close friend of the Princess of Wales, recently announced that she would no longer work as a script consultant for the show because its portrayal of her is “disrespectful.”

Diana’s family is now turning the screws on the Duke of Sussex. A family insider says, “The Spencers are horrified at how Diana’s being presented… they’ve made it clear Harry needs to intervene and if things aren’t toned down and made more respectful, he should cut ties.” A pal outlines Harry’s dilemma: He “needs Netflix more than they need him… and Meghan won’t ever agree to quitting that much cash.”

What’s Really Going On With The Sussexes

Meghan Markle agreed to quit considerably more cash when she and Harry left England for the United States, but that’s neither here nor there. The pressure in this story is a figment of the tabloid’s imagination.

When Khan spoke up about the disrespectful portrayal, she made no mention of Harry. Similarly, Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has not attacked his nephew in public. He’s expressed unease with the show and its “invention,” but hasn’t attacked Harry for getting that bag.

No, it’s not the Spencers who hate Harry. It’s the tabloid. Gossip Cop has seen this exact story too many times to count. One of the projects the Sussexes are working on is a documentary about the Invictus Games, an international sporting event he himself founded to inspire wounded veterans.

Diana was a philanthropist too, so he’s living up to her memory by continuing her vision of the world. Do you know what is disrespectful toward the late princess? Evoking her name to attack her son.

Other Baseless Attacks

Woman’s Day has no insight into Harry’s life, as it proves time and time again. Last year, it claimed Harry and Markle had their “worst fight ever.” They didn’t break up as the cover promised. Gossip Cop also debunked its cover story about Markle planning a Diana documentary. No such doc is in the works.

This is the same outlet that claimed Prince Charles was trying to gain custody of baby Archie. The Sussex attacks are doled out on a weekly basis and have no foot in reality. The Spencer family is not attacking Harry, so this story is completely false.