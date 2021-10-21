Prince Harry Tells Prince William He’s Never Coming Back To UK?

Did Prince Harry vow to never return to the UK? One tabloid’s cover story claims the duke decided to cut all ties to England after a nasty confrontation with Prince William. Here’s what we know.

Prince William Tells Prince Harry ‘You Will Regret This’?

This week, Woman’s Day reports things are icy between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William. While everyone expected Prince Harry to return to England for the celebration of the Princess Diana statue, recent reports say he has no plans to attend. “William wanted his brother to be there, despite it all,” an insider dishes. “But he became increasingly concerned that Harry and Meghan might use the event for commercial gain.”

The source goes on, “They have all sorts of Netflix productions going on and William was dismayed to see pictures of Harry with a microphone wire hanging out from under his T-shirt when the Sussexes were in New York recently.” Apparently, William went to Harry with his concerns. “William aired his suspicion that Harry might secretly film or record Diana’s party and Harry hit the roof. He pulled the pin and essentially declared he was never coming back to the UK.”

While William is no stranger to Harry’s “flash temper,” the tabloid insists this is more serious than their typical spat. “It does seem at this point that if Harry doesn’t put on a united from in memory of their mother, there’s no going back,” the tipster confides. William is reportedly urging Harry to take back what he said for his own good.

Apparently, William fears that as Meghan Markle loses her royal privileges, she will start to take her frustrations out on Harry. “If she leaves him, he’ll have no one. William doesn’t want Harry to live to regret turning his back on his family, but there’s only so much disrespect that he, as the older brother and future king, can stand,” the source concludes.

Prince Harry ‘Turning His Back On His Family’?

While it’s true Harry and Markle do not plan to attend the Princess Diana memorial celebration, we seriously doubt it’s because of some explosive argument with Prince William. The couple has a two-year-old and a four-month-old at home, and they just got back from a trip to New York City. We doubt they’re eager to take another trip — overseas this time — with such young children to think about.

And since Harry was a crucial part of the statue unveiling earlier this year, he probably feels like he’s done his part and it would cause more stress than anything else to come to the belated celebration. There’s nothing malicious or even suspicious about Harry’s absence, and we doubt any of his relatives think there is either. It’s obvious the tabloid just wanted to squeeze drama out of the latest royal news, even if it is as mundane as a raincheck.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

This is far from the first time Woman’s Day has been wrong about the Sussexes. Earlier this year, the magazine claimed Harry was returning to London to get revenge on the royals — which is hard to do if he’s never going back to the UK. The tabloid also claimed Harry planned to be a “stay-at-home dad” so Meghan Markle could get into politics. Then the outlet reported Harry was fleeing to the UK to get away from Markle. And more recently, the tabloid suggested Harry broke the queen’s heart with his latest slight. Obviously, Woman’s Day isn’t reliable when it comes to the Sussexes.