Prince Harry Supposedly Got ‘Revenge’ On Prince Charles Via Charity Scandal, Royal Rumor Claims

Has Prince Harry committed another act of “revenge” against his father Prince Charles after implying his father and his aides “looked the other way for a megabucks payday” in the ongoing cash for royal honors scandal? One tabloid reports this week that Charles is sweating over new revelations about the scandal made from court docs and now the scandal is pitting him against his youngest son. Gossip Cop looks into these latest allegations.

Prince Charles, Prince Harry Feuding Over Charity Scandal?

“Payoff Bombshell Rocks Charles!” screams the headline from the latest edition of the National Enquirer. The tabloid spends some time rehashing the charity scandal that’s plagued Prince Charles since the allegations were first revealed late last year.

Though Charles’ reps have insisted, “The Prince of Wales has no knowledge of the alleged offer of honors on the basis of donation to his charities,” the outlet cited newly released documents that cast a dark shadow over Charles’ denials.

Bizarrely, the tabloid claimed it was the outlet that revealed the charitable bribes scandal, despite the well documented fact that it was actually exposed by British publication The Sunday Times. Regardless of that piece of misinformation, the article continues.

Referring to the documents as “a smoking gun” that has “exploded around his jug ears,” the tabloid noted that Charles “secretly broke protocol” to hold an off-the-books ceremony awarding Saudi Arabian billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz with the prestigious royal title Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

The event, which took place in 2016 in Buckingham Palace, was never added to the official published court calendar. The outlet also made sure to mention that “the billionaire and his brood running wild and snapping selfies” following the hush-hush ceremony. No additional details were provided, so we’re left to assume that taking selfies was how Mahfouz’s “brood” ran wild. That doesn’t seem too “wild” to us, but we won’t get in the way of the Enquirer’s thirst for drama.

A New Wedge Between Father And Son?

The scandal has certainly done nothing good for Prince Charles, and now it’s apparently driving a new wedge between him and his younger son, Prince Harry. After Harry took “the astonishing step of distancing himself from Charles’ troubles” by insisting that he raised the alarm about Mahfouz years before the scandal broke.

An alleged palace insider tells the tabloid,“Charles denies all knowledge of the ‘cash for royal rewards’ scheme, but Harry’s charge he raised red flags about the tycoon implies his father and advisers looked the other way for a megabucks payday.” The so-called insider continues, “Harry’s clearly determined not to be dragged into this scandal. By taking a public swipe at Charles, he’s turned any spotlight of guilt off himself and squarely on his father — another revenge mission accomplished!”

What’s Really Going On?

What the source and the tabloid conveniently left out was the fact that Prince Harry’s comments weren’t made in a vacuum. The way the article is written, it seems like Harry just made these comments because the mood struck and he felt like sticking it to his old man. In reality, Harry’s rep made the remark after it was revealed that the Duke of Sussex had also accepted charitable donations from the embattled Saudi businessman.

Rather than purposefully throwing Charles under the bus, Harry was obviously defending himself. That being said, it has been reported that this hasn’t done much to smooth over relations between father and son, which has been notoriously frosty since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to the United States in early 2020. So, the final questions are: Did Harry make these public comments in order to exact revenge on his father, and has Charles been hurt by the remarks?

The first is obviously false since Harry has made it clear over the last two years that his intention isn’t to cause harm to the British royal family, though he’s received criticism for his less than glowing statements about growing up royal. Regardless of Harry’s sometimes critical remarks about his upbringing as a member of the royal family, it’s highly unlikely and out of character for him to take a swipe at his father out of malice.

As for the second question, it does seem likely that Charles would be less than pleased about his son making public remarks about a scandal that could be incredibly damaging to his own reputation as well as the reputation of the royal family’s charitable works. Obviously familial relationship between Prince Charles and his son has suffered over the past few years, but this is clearly just another attempt by the Enquirer to drum up drama where there is none.