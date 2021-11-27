Is Prince Harry rejoining the royal family? One report says he’s been moved by Queen Elizabeth’s health issues to return home. Gossip Cop investigates

‘Harry’s Christmas Blues’

According to OK!, Harry may be home for Christmas. Between his fractured relationship with Prince William and the ailing health of Elizabeth, it probably won’t be a nice trip. He’s not going to have an easy time convincing Meghan Markle or the kids to go with him either. A source says, “Meghan once said she would never set foot in the UK again after how she was treated by The Firm… and no one thinks she would let Archie or Lili out of her sight for even five minutes, so it’s likely Harry would make the trip alone.”

This is Harry’s attempt to extend an olive branch. He’d like to heal his family, and “wants his children to spend time with Her Majesty,” an insider says. He’d like for his kids to play with William’s kids and wants to end the tension in the family. Harry’s going so far as offering to take on royal duties while Elizabeth is incapacitated. An insider concludes, “He’s still part of the family and always will be.”

What’s Going On With Prince Harry?

Gossip Cop will give OK! some credit for inventing pleasant fiction about Harry and his family. Most stories we encounter are as negative and hateful as possible, so it’s refreshing to find one odd story rooting for the family to put its tension aside. That being said, this story is still completely false.

Page Six, which is far more reliable than the outlet in question, reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to visit for Christmas. There are just too many logistics to run through, and they’d have to already begin planning. Plans can change at any time, but it looks like the Sussexes will stay in the United States for the holidays.

Bad Reputation

OK! is repeating itself. Earlier this month it claimed Harry was rushing back to the UK because of Elizabeth’s health. He’s still in the U.S., so that was false. A month before that, it was Markle wanting to return to the UK. It was a hit piece attacking Markle for ludicrous travel demands, but no such plans existed in the first place.

When it’s not predicting travel plans, the tabloid stays busy with straight hit pieces. It claimed the Sussexes were outcasts in Hollywood despite their numerous public friendships. Gossip Cop also debunked its report about Harry moving out. He’s still in the U.S. and very much in love. It’s totally possible that Harry ends up visiting the UK for Christmas, but you shouldn’t trust such a lousy outlet.