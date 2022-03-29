Prince Harry Allegedly Snubbed Queen Elizabeth With ‘Cruel Insult,’ Slammed By Palace Insiders, Unverified Report Says

Did Prince Harry insult Queen Elizabeth one last time with his latest snub? One tabloid claims the Duke of Sussex couldn’t care less that his grandmother is in poor health. Here’s what we know about Harry’s latest apparent blow.

‘Heartless’ Prince Harry ‘Snubs Dying Queen’?

This week, the Globe reports Prince Harry couldn’t help but deliver one final blow against Queen Elizabeth as she struggles with her health. Despite her pleas for him to attend Prince Phillip’s memorial service, Harry refused and jetted off to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games—a military veterans’ sporting event the duke founded. “The palace is outraged,” an insider dishes. “They can’t believe Harry would disrespect his grandfather and refuse to see Her Majesty one last time. He’s become a selfish, spoiled brat since he married Meghan.”

And sources say Markle was the one behind Harry’s latest move. “Now this cruel snub of the queen is just the latest attack on the royals in the vendetta Meghan’s masterminded since her royal fairy tale crashed and burned,” the tipster reveals. “She’s made it clear she’ll never return to England—and she wants Harry to cut all ties, too. She’s in charge and what she wants, she gets. Harry just follows her orders. But he’s broken the queen’s heart.”

‘Petty’ Harry Delivers ‘Final Insult’ To Elizabeth?

This report is greatly exaggerating Prince Harry’s latest move. First of all, Harry went out of his way to attend Prince Phillip’s funeral last year. It was during that trip along with his later visit to the Princess Diana statue unveiling that Harry realized it wasn’t safe to visit the UK without police protection. According to the duke, his safety was compromised on multiple occasions during those trips. Now, he won’t be returning to the UK until his royal protections are reinstated.

Harry is still actively pursuing these protections in order to visit his home country and his royal family members, so we wouldn’t call this latest absence a “cruel snub.” Furthermore, the publication fails to illustrate the importance of the Invictus Games. Prince Harry plays a crucial role in the sporting event, and last year the Sussexes revealed that their first Netflix series would document the games. So, it’s possible the event would take priority even if Harry could safely travel to the UK.

More Sussex Smear Pieces From The Tabloid

This is far from the first time the Globe has attacked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with malicious gossip. Last year, the outlet reported Harry and Markle were driving their neighbors away. Then the magazine claimed the queen cut Harry out of the line of succession. And more recently, the publication proclaimed that a leaked DNA test proved Prince Charles wasn’t Harry’s biological father. The Globe clearly isn’t too worried about fact-checking anywhere the Sussexes are concerned.

