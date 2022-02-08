Prince Harry Gossip: Allegedly Begging Queen Elizabeth To Let Him Rejoin The Royal Family And Leave ‘Living Nightmare’ With Meghan Markle

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gearing up to leave California? One tabloid claims the duke wants to return to the UK, but he isn’t sure that the royals will take him back. Here’s the latest gossip about the Sussexes.

‘Homesick’ Prince Harry Trapped In ‘Living Nightmare’ With Meghan Markle?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Prince Harry is begging his relatives to let him come home. Apparently, the duke has realized that he isn’t happy living in California with Meghan Markle, and he’s desperate to escape his “living nightmare” and reconnect with his family at last. “Harry’s apparently found the grass isn’t greener across the Atlantic,” an insider dishes. “He wants to rejoin the royal fold.”

But the source warns that it won’t be so easy. “The ultimate decision rests with Her Majesty — and he knows she’s furious at him for heaping scandal and scorn on the family. So he’s shamelessly using his father to get to his steel-willed grandmother and beg her to approve his return with Meghan and their young kids!” a tipster explains. “But while his relationship with Charles is thawing, Harry knows the queen will be a hard nut to crack. The pain he and Meghan have caused her is immeasurable.”

Meanwhile, the Sussexes’ fight to reinstate their royal police protections in the UK continues. “The couple insists it’s too dangerous to visit the UK without the team, but Charles has offered his home to them any time they want,” the source reveals. But Markle has apparently rejected the offer. “The buzz is Meghan will only stay at Windsor Castle with the queen,” the snitch whispers.

But others warn that their attempts to reunite with the royals may all be a part of their scheme to tear down the royal family. “We fear they’re looking for more damaging royal drama as fodder for their Hollywood spin machine. They’re loose cannons who’ve already thrown the royal family under the bus,” one source charges.

Prince Harry ‘Begs’ Family To Let Him Return?

It’s pretty clear that Prince Harry has no intention of returning to royal life. A recent statement from the Sussexes’ legal spokesperson reads: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”

Later in the statement, the spokesperson details Harry’s multiple attempts over two years to reinstate his protections. And yet, after exhausting all of his avenues, he still isn’t announcing any intention to return to his royal duties in any capacity. Surely if he planned to move back to the UK, his security concerns would be a very different matter of discussion. But still, Harry is simply expressing a desire to visit his home country.

But it’s true there are rumors that the Sussexes are planning to move — just not back to the UK. Apparently, the couple wants to move just to a nearby Montecito property over privacy concerns. Since there isn’t any real evidence to back up this tabloid’s story, we’re left to believe it was just mindless gossip.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

Notably, this is a pretty major turnaround from the National Enquirer. Just last week, the outlet claimed the Sussexes never had any intention to return to the UK and were instead using “emotional blackmail” against the queen by getting her hopes up about their potential visit. “It’s no secret Meghan never wants to set foot in the UK again,” an insider charged. “This security battle is a convenient excuse to stay away — with the children! How selfish can you get?” Our investigation of that story yielded similar results.

But these aren’t the only times the Enquirer has been wrong about the Sussexes. Last year, the outlet claimed Markle was forcing Harry to get hair transplants. Then the tabloid reported Markle was controlling Harry’s expenses. The publication also alleged Harry was begging Markle to stop burning money on her $3 million wardrobe. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t the most reliable when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

More Stories From Suggest

Kate Middleton Had Bangs And We Totally Forgot About Them, See The Photos

Why You Need To Stop Microwaving Water For Your Morning Tea

Meghan Markle Called Out For Allegedly ‘Taking Advantage’ Of Princess Eugenie In Royal Family Feud

Why Gary Oldman Had To Relearn To Speak With A British Accent

Simon Cowell Allegedly Making Fiancee Sign ‘Absolutely Brutal’ Prenup To Protect $500 Million Fortune And Custody Rights, Rumor Says