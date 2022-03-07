Royal Rumors: Prince Harry Allegedly Begging Queen Elizabeth To Let Him Rejoin Royal Family, Return To UK

Does Prince Harry intend to rejoin the royal fold? There have been whispers that the Duke of Sussex is begging his family to let him return to the UK. Let’s take a look at the rumors.

Prince Harry Offered To Take On Royal Duties?

Last fall, OK! reported Prince Harry was worried sick after hearing that Queen Elizabeth was in and out of the hospital. And apparently, the Duke of Sussex wanted to spend the Holidays with his grandmother, but he was struggling to get Meghan Markle on board. “Meghan once said she would never set foot in the UK again after how she was treated by The Firm,” an insider dished. Harry wasn’t budging, and he apparently even told his family he’d on some royal duties in Her Majesty’s absence.

But Prince Harry didn’t spend the holidays in the UK. We thought this report seemed unlikely at the time, but time only proved how ridiculous it was. Queen Elizabeth was back on her feet not long after this report was published, and Harry spent his daughter’s first Christmas with Meghan Markle in California — as he likely always intended to do.

Prince Harry Begging To Return To The UK?

Then, the National Enquirer claimed Harry was miserable living in California. “Harry’s apparently found the grass isn’t greener across the Atlantic,” a tipster confided. “He wants to rejoin the royal fold.” But returning to the UK was going to be hard to sell to his family. “The ultimate decision rests with Her Majesty — and he knows she’s furious at him for heaping scandal and scorn on the family,” the source spilled.

Of course, we weren’t buying this story either. First of all, the duke’s recent pleas for police protection in the UK are a pretty clear indicator that he isn’t trying to rejoin the royal fold. If he had any intention of just picking back up his royal duties, the matter of security wouldn’t be an issue. Furthermore, the Sussexes keep making business deals in the United States. We’re sure that even if they wanted to move back across the Atlantic, it wouldn’t be such a spur-of-the-moment decision.

Queen Elizabeth Opening Her Arms?

Finally, Woman’s Day reported Prince Harry may not be begging to come back home just yet, but Queen Elizabeth wanted to make sure the door stayed open. Apparently, the queen summoned Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles for a secret meeting to discuss Harry’s future with the royals. “At their summit, no one tiptoed around the serious issues, especially when it came to Prince Harry,” an insider whispered. “They privately feel Meghan is their biggest obstacle to achieving family unity. The queen made them promise they would always welcome Harry back with open arms.”

But we weren’t convinced of this outlet’s story either. First of all, the magazine’s tale of a “secret meeting” was a huge red flag as an unverifiable tabloid torpe. And since the queen was quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19 at the time this story was published, it just seemed all the more unlikely.

