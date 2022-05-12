Royal ‘Experts’ Blast Prince Harry For ‘Arrogance’ Over Comments About Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry may have ruffled some feathers over his recent comments about Queen Elizabeth. Royal experts called out his “arrogance” for suggesting he wants to protect his grandmother. Here’s the story.

Prince Harry’s Protection

Per The Sun, Harry’s interview with Hoda Kotb only stoked more bad feelings for royalists. Harry and Meghan Markle had a closed-door meeting with Elizabeth en route to the Invictus Games. Harry told Kotb, “I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her.”

Royal experts blasted Harry for this. They call his words an insult to the royal family and claim his comments exemplify his arrogance. Other think Prince Charles and Prince William are already doing a stellar job protecting the queen, so Harry should keep his nose out of it.

Queen Elizabeth Is Still Family

Imagine hating someone so much that you’d criticize them for looking after their grandmother. Harry is right to question Elizabeth’s protection considering centuries of royal scandals in those palace walls. The world is well aware of Elizabeth’s house, so Harry is right to view her as vulnerable.

Lest we forget how Harry lost his mother, Princess Diana. Safety and protection have been vital to him ever since. Harry checking in on Elizabeth is a kind thing to do. Shame on these critics for making it scandalous.

The visit with Elizabeth appears to have soothed some wounds, with the Sussexes now planning to attend her jubilee celebration. Harry and Markle will stay at Frogmore Cottage while they’re in town, and will not walk on the balcony. Elizabeth only wants working royals beside her, so that means no Harry or the disgraced Prince Andrew.

Prince Harry Can Do No Right

The clandestine meeting between Markle, Harry, and Elizabeth bred numerous absurd stories. US Weekly claimed they were passing through to say their final goodbyes to Elizabeth. Harry has uttered nothing of the sort. The National Enquirer reported William felt blindsided and humiliated by Harry’s comments about adequate protection.

Even if William did feel that way, he’s made no indication about it publicly. New Idea even announced William warned Charles not to allow Harry any direct access to the queen because of these protection comments. William, Charles, and Harry all want the exact same thing: for Elizabeth to be safe and receive protection. Harry in no way besmirched his family by checking in on her, so this criticism is just absurd.

