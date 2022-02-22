Prince Harry And Prince William Allegedly Feud Over Future Of The Monarchy, Camilla Parker Bowles Dubious Report Claims

It feels like every week Prince Harry and Prince William add fuel to their rivalry. One report says the decision to elevate Camila Parker Bowles to queen consort has the brothers fighting once more. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘One Step Forwards, Two Steps Back For The Brothers’

According to New Idea, everything seemed okay for Harry and William, but then Queen Elizabeth made an announcement. With Bowles now set to become queen consort, there’s a brand new wedge to be dealt with. Harry’s never forgiven his father for cheating on Princess Diana and he’s always loathed Bowles as a result.

For years, William felt the same. In the years since Charles and Bowles’s wedding, however, both William and Elizabeth have thawed. “As the future king, William had to consider what was best for the monarchy and what was best for his father,” a source explains. “Harry, on the other hand, has always led with his heart… Harry felt Queen Camilla was a direct insult to his mother’s memory.”

Hary’s lack of a public congratulation for Bowles is a sign of his discontent. He was not part of the decision-making process. A source concludes that this could add kindling to Harry’s upcoming memoir: “the rumor is that much of his book coming out later in the year will be about his mother, so it’s quite possible he will be critical of Camilla for breaking up his parents’ marriage.”

Assumptions On Top Of Assumptions

Did you notice the casual misogyny at the end of this story? The so-called source blames Bowles for the end of the marriage, but somehow Charles gets a free pass. It takes two to have an affair, and only blaming the woman is a sign of bias.

Anyway, there’s a lot to pick apart from this story. Harry formally left the royal inner circle so why would he expect to be consulted on something like this? The only proof this tabloid has of Harry’s fury is a lack of public acknowledgment. He doesn’t have any social media, so how is he supposed to endorse this? William’s Instagram made no mention of the queen decision either, but that suspiciously goes unmentioned.

Finally, how could this outlet possibly know what Harry’s writing about? Only Harry, his editor, and maybe Meghan Markle could possibly know this. It’s utterly baseless speculation to say he’s going to attack his stepmother. You can certainly expect him to discuss his beloved mother, but Harry’s never publicly bashed Bowles for any reason.

Harry’s been nothing but civil his entire life, so this story doesn’t have a leg to stand on. It’s just trying to foster drama between Harry and William over something neither has commented on.

Bad Bowles Backstory

New Idea is not a trustworthy source of royal information. It once announced Charles had been dumped by Bowles, but that obviously did not happen. She was supposedly kicked out of the palace by Prince William, a story which should probably have been mentioned. It was totally false, just like this rivalry story.

Bowles is apparently feuding with everyone from Princess Eugenie to Kate Middleton, or so New Idea would have you believe. In reality, it doesn’t have a clue.

