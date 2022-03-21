The Touchy Subject That Allegedly Got Harry And William Back On Speaking Terms, According To Royal Gossip

Are Prince Harry and Prince William talking again? One tabloid claims the brothers are finally making peace for the sake of the monarchy. Here’s the latest gossip about the royal brothers’ feud.

Harry And William ‘Reunited’ Over New Feud?

This week, Life & Style reports the Cambridges and Sussexes are making amends, and they owe it all to Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Apparently, neither Prince Harry nor Prince William has faith in Charles and Bowles’ ability to rule. Now, the brothers are reportedly in agreement that the monarchy needs a stronger ruler, and Harry fully supports William in his efforts to skip Charles in the line of succession.

“[They] are back on speaking terms,” an insider dishes. “William called Harry in California. They agree that Charles and Camilla aren’t the right caliber to be king and queen.” And the controversy has renewed Harry’s interest in royal life. Apparently, Harry is keeping “one foot in Britain.” Sources say the duke recently renewed his lease on Frogmore Cottage just to be “better positioned to support William.”

Prince Harry ‘Keeping One Foot In Britain’?

While it’s totally possible that Harry and William are speaking to one another, we doubt it’s just to trash their father and stepmother. Neither William nor Harry has ever publicly spoken a bad word about Bowles, so we aren’t buying this dubious insider’s story.

But even if Harry and William didn’t want their father to rule, there isn’t anything they could do about it; the line of succession is written in law. So, short of petitioning Parliament, which would almost certainly be a dead end, there’s no course of action William can legally take.

And finally, it’s a bit unnecessary to bring up Harry’s lease renewal in this whole ordeal. It’s no surprise that Harry—still a blood member of the British royal family—is keeping a property in the UK. And given the fact that Princess Eugenie is currently living in Frogmore Cottage, Harry likely wanted to keep up the lease for her sake if nothing else. It doesn’t mean Harry is helping William stage a coup, and this tabloid’s ludicrous story shouldn’t be taken seriously at all.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry

Of course, there are no surprises here coming from Life & Style. The tabloid has a bad habit of spreading misinformation about the British royal family — especially the Duke of Sussex. Last year, the tabloid claimed Queen Elizabeth forbade Harry from christening his daughter in the UK. Then in a total turn-around, the outlet reported the queen was gifting Prince Harry a new UK estate. And in more real estate confusion, the publication alleged Meghan Markle and Harry were buying a home in New York City. And finally, the magazine reported the queen was begging Markle to bring her children to the UK. Obviously, Life & Style doesn’t really have an spy hidden in the royal fold.

