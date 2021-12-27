Prince Harry, Prince William ‘At War’ Over Diana Memorial, Having ‘Nasty Fights,’ According To Dubious Reporting

Siblings always have their arguments, but is the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William broken to the point of no return? We look at the most recent rumors surrounding the two being in some serious conflicts.

‘Nasty Fight’ At Ceremony Paying Tribute To Princess Diana?

Back in July, In Touch reported that Prince William and Prince Harry were at each other’s throats after the memorial dedicated to their late mother, Princess Diana. According to the source, the brothers met privately during the ceremony and things got heated. “With Harry now living in California, it was their last chance to see each other for a while, and the queen has been asking them to make amends. But, instead, William and Harry got into another horrible row — it ended in disaster!” The insider spilled.

The source also said that William expressed his “disgust” with Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle’s claims against the family, insisting “He’s madder than ever.” Read more about it here to find out more about Prince William’s alleged anger at Prince Harry about Markle’s statements on the British royal family.

Meghan Markle The Reason Why Prince Harry’s Angry?

According to Woman’s Day, however, the two have been fighting since the beginning process of planning the memorial. The magazine reported that “amid princes Harry and William’s spectacular falling out, there remains an invisible victim” of their spat: the planned memorial for Princess Diana. According to sources, the brothers had trouble making any progress with the statue because the two princes wouldn’t agree on how it should look.

“They’ve been butting heads on everything ever since Harry took issue with Prince William asking him to wait before proposing to Meghan to make sure he knew what he was doing,” an inside source revealed. “Harry took that very personally and has fought against his brother ever since, including butting heads over their mom’s statue,” the snitch dishes. Is Markle the reason why these two brothers grew distant? Click here to find out.

The Brothers Not Wanting To Be A United Front

The Sun also picked up and reported on the tension between the two at the memorial ceremony. The brothers will be physically together for the ceremony but want to make their own personal addresses,” the source explains, arguing that the choice was made due to their broken relationship. “

You might have thought they’d go for a joint statement and speech but that’s not the case. Each has insisted on preparing their own. It is a big concern that their body language will suggest all is not well and they won’t present a united front.” We took a look at if the brothers actually were disharmonious during the ceremony. Read more about it here.