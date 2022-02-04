Prince Harry Allegedly Pushing Prince Charles To Address ‘Royal Love Child,’ Rumor Claims

Is Prince Harry threatening to blow the lid off of a major scandal? One tabloid claims the duke believes there’s a chance he could have a secret half-brother, and he wants Prince Charles to put the rumors to rest once and for all. Here’s what we know about the Prince of Wales’ love child scandal.

Harry ‘Fed-Up’ With ‘Royal Love Child Mystery’?

A recent edition of New Idea reports Australian man Simon Dorante-Day has caused quite the stir among the British Royal Family. For years, the man has claimed to be the secret love child of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. He spent years in court trying to compel Charles and Bowles to submit to a DNA test and even issued an open letter to the queen asking for her help. And though the family has stayed completely silent on the matter, the report says Prince Harry has decided to finally put the rumors to rest.

“Harry is 99 percent sure there’s nothing to it, but a small part of him no doubt wants his father to come to grips with Simon’s claims,” an insider spills. While Harry and Charles have grown increasingly distant over the last year, the source insists this is a loose end in their relationship Harry is anxious to tie up. “[Despite everything] they shouldn’t have this hanging over their heads forever,” the tipster explains.

Prince Charles Faced With Love Child Rumors?

While Dorante-Day is certainly persistent, neither Harry nor Charles is under any obligation to address the rumors. All of Dorante-Day’s “evidence” is circumstantial and highly speculative, so we doubt anyone in the royal family is feeling very pressured to comment on the matter. And if Charles were to give Dorante-Day any kind of acknowledgment, the media frenzy would inevitably become much larger than anything Dorante-Day has stirred up so far. So, it probably isn’t in Harry or Charles’ best interest to give the rumors any credence.

The Tabloid On Prince Charles

Besides, we’re hesitant to trust anything New Idea says about Prince Charles. Last year, the outlet reported Charles was “at war” with Harry over competing TV projects. Then the tabloid claimed Charles was in poor health and feared he’d never make it to the throne. The magazine also claimed Charles was hinting that he planned to abdicate. The publication even alleged Charles was dumped by Camilla Parker Bowles. Clearly, New Idea isn’t the most reliable source when it comes to the Prince of Wales.

